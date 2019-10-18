NBA veteran Luol Deng signs with Bulls to retire with team at 34

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 18 Oct 2019, 04:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former Chicago Bulls star Luol Deng

Veteran NBA forward Luol Deng signed with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday in order to retire as a member of the team.

A two-time All-Star from South Sudan, where he has worked to develop young basketball players, Deng was taken seventh overall by the Bulls in the 2004 NBA Draft.

"He was a role model on and off the court during his nine-plus years in Chicago, and he gave everything he had to help us win," Bulls president and COO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement.

"I want to thank Luol for not only what he accomplished on the court for the team, but also for the leadership he demonstrated through his philanthropic efforts."

“To get drafted by the Bulls is an unbelievable feeling.”



…and it was an unbelievable 10 seasons, @LuolDeng9 pic.twitter.com/PlwywMxat7 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 17, 2019

In 902 NBA games over 15 seasons with the Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves he averaged 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.3 minutes per game.

The 34-year-old averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 62 playoff games in seven postseasons, six with Chicago and one with Miami.

John Paxson, Bulls executive VP of basketball operations, said Deng would be remembered for "the fierce competitiveness he brought to both ends of the floor every night."

Deng ranks in the top five on the Bulls all-time list for minutes (fifth, 22,882), points (fourth, 10,286), field goals made (fifth, 3,987) and attempted (fifth, 8,675) and steals (fifth, 639).

Advertisement

He led the Bulls in scoring in 2011-12 (15.3 ppg) and 2012-13 (16.5 ppg).

The Bulls will honour Deng at a game to be determined later this season.