NCAA Latest: Coach K, Izzo go head to head for Final Four

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    31 Mar 2019, 22:10 IST
AP Image

The Latest on the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

12:30 p.m.

Two of college basketball's most famed coaches go head to head Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State's Tom Izzo face off in the East regional final of the NCAA Tournament. Krzyzewski has 12 Final Four trips and five national titles. Izzo has seven Final Four appearances and a national championship since taking over at Michigan State in 1995.

Izzo says he hopes the game is as good as the billing.

The Blue Devils have won nine of the past 10 and seven straight in the series, including a victory in the 2015 Final Four. Krzyzewski downplays that.

He says his team is playing the Michigan State of today, which is capable of defeating Duke.

___

noon

Auburn already has NCAA Tournament wins over Kansas and North Carolina. Kentucky might be the next blue blood to fall.

The Tigers' most recent loss was an 80-53 defeat at Kentucky. Since then, the Tigers have won 11 straight overall, including the SEC Tournament, on their way to the Elite Eight.

Auburn guard Bryce Brown says some losses in the middle of the season woke up his team.

Auburn will be without Chuma Okeke, who tore his left ACL in the win over North Carolina on Friday night. He's scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
