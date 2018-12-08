×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nets end 8-game skid by edging Raptors 106-105 in OT

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    08 Dec 2018, 08:46 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points, including six in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Friday night.

Brooklyn picked the most unlikely way to end its skid, snapping a 12-game slide against Toronto with its first victory over the Raptors since April 3, 2015.

Jarrett Allen made the go-ahead basket for the Nets with a little more than a minute left, their only basket in overtime not made by Russell.

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Raptors, but Toronto couldn't get a look for him on its final possession and had to settle for Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer that just missed.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn.

Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points for the Raptors.

The Nets led by seven with under 5 minutes remaining in regulation, but Leonard fed VanVleet for a 3-pointer and then scored the next six points himself to give Toronto a 96-94 edge with 2:23 to play. But his shot from in the lane rattled out with 7 seconds to play, and he blocked Dinwiddie's shot on the other end to force OT.

Russell had the first two baskets in the extra session, Leonard made the next two, and the Nets eventually pulled out a close game after they had fallen three times by two points during their losing streak.

TIP-INS

Advertisement

Raptors: NBA assists leader Kyle Lowry had 11 but was just 1 for 8 from the field for three points. ... The Raptors missed their first eight 3-point attempts before Delon Wright made one in the final minute of the first quarter. ... Valanciunas made just his 10th start of the season, with Serge Ibaka coming off the bench.

Nets: Allen finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. ... Coach Kenny Atkinson said he had no problem with Jared Dudley's comments after they blew a 23-point loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, when the veteran forward criticized the team for its repeated mistakes in crunch time. Atkinson said he respected Dudley's honesty, adding that at his urging the players held a film session without coaches during their off day so they could attempt to find solutions themselves.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Milwaukee on Sunday night.

Nets: Visit New York on Saturday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
Timberwolves beat Nets after LeVert's gruesome injury
RELATED STORY
Knicks rout Nets 115-96, end five-game skid
RELATED STORY
Pistons spoil Curry's return, beating Warriors 111-102
RELATED STORY
Paul, Anthony help Rockets top Nets 119-111, end 4-game skid
RELATED STORY
Raptors beat Warriors in OT thriller
RELATED STORY
Lowry, VanVleet lead Raptors to 122-114 win over Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
The Best Toronto Raptors team ever based on Draft Picks
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 37, Raptors beat Warriors 131-128 in OT
RELATED STORY
Grizzles outlast Nets behind Jaren Jackson Jr.'s...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us