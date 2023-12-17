New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Dec. 17): Latest on Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram’s status

The New Orleans Pelicans will play the San Antonio Spurs in a road game on Sunday, Dec. 17, with All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram expected to play.

The game is to be played at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game is available on NBA League Pass, Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports New Orleans.

It will be the last assignment in a three-game road trip for the Pelicans.

New Orleans has won three straight games heading into the game against the Spurs. The most recent of their victories came on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, 112-107. Big man Jonas Valanciunas led the way in the win, finishing with 29 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Williamson and Ingram played in said game, with the former chalking up 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Ingram, for his part, only had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting but had seven assists in 32 minutes.

The two incidentally are the team’s top two scorers in the ongoing season. Ingram averages 23 points per contest, while Williamson is not too far behind at 22.8.

Listed as out for the Pelicans in the Spurs game because of injuries, as per Sports Illustrated, are forwards Matt Ryan (elbow) and Larry Nance Jr. (rib).

New Orleans currently sits in joint eighth place in the Western Conference with a 15-11 record.

Pelicans coach Green happy other stars are stepping up for team

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green welcomes other stars stepping up for them apart from go-to players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The player-turned-coach shared this following their most recent victory over the Charlotte Hornets, 112-107, on Friday. He cited, in particular, the spirited play of veterans Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum.

Green said of Valanciunas (via ESPN):

“He was excellent. We put the ball in his hands and he either made the right play, either scoring or getting to the free throw line 90% of the time. That is something that is a luxury for us. If we don't have it going we can just throw it to JV.”

Valanciunas, 31, logged 37 minutes and finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds. He also had two blocks in leading the Pelicans to their third straight victory.

As for McCollum, the Pelican coach said:

“C.J. got going at the right time.”

The sweet-shooting guard went 0-of-5 in the first half from the field but picked things up in the fourth with three triples to help New Orleans stave off Charlotte.

Green now hopes that they continue to get widespread contributions so as to make a deeper run in the ongoing season.