New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Boston Celtics for the first time this season on Monday. New Orleans lost both games last season to the Eastern Conference powerhouse. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will be hoping to lead the Pelicans and snap their losing streak against the Celtics in their next encounter.

The Celtics were unbeaten on their home floor for nearly three months. They have now lost twice in one week to the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers. Boston will be trying to regain their dominant selves when they host the Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a demoralizing 141-117 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. They can’t have the same lethargic defensive effort and hope to beat the Celtics on the road. Monday will be a big test for New Orleans’ resilience.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics preview, odds and betting tips

The Celtics will host the Pelicans at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage is available via NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports New Orleans. Streaming the game is also a choice by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+270) vs. Celtics (-340)

Spread: Pelicans (+8.0) vs Celtics (-8.0)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o233.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u233.0 -110)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost by a combined 48 points in defeats to the OKC Thunder on Friday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Thunder shot 47.7% while the Bucks were just as efficient with a 47.1% clip. New Orleans’ defense has to step up or face another blowout loss against another championship-contending team on Monday.

After running roughshod 143-110 over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Boston Celtics came crashing down against the LA Clippers. The Western Conference juggernaut was playing the second game of a back-to-back set but that didn’t stop them from annihilating Boston 115-96. The Celtics shot poorly but they also allowed their missed shots to affect their effort and focus on defense.

The Pelicans may be in a funk but the Celtics can’t get complacent or put on a lackluster effort. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will be difficult matchups for their defense. Boston needs to wake up to get back into the win column.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum are all healthy. They should start for coach Willie Green.

The Boston Celtics’ injury list is filled with key players. Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are questionable. Third-string center Luke Kornet is doubtful. If the trio are unavailable, coach Joe Mazzulla could open the game with Neemias Queta.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday will join whoever’s playing the middle for Boston.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum’s over/under points prop is 28.5, which is above his season average of 26.8 PPG. Tatum is averaging 25.2 points in his last five games, including 21 against the Clippers. He could be due for a big night versus the Pelicans.

Tatum will be looking to bounce back after a humiliating loss to the Clippers. He could go over his points prop on Monday.

Zion Williamson has a 20.5 over/under points prop, which is roughly around his season average of 21.9 PPG. “Zanos” has averaged 21.4 points in his last five games. He could easily get over his points prop if he plays with more determination and focus.

If Boston’s frontline is decimated, expect Williamson to have a big scoring night in Boston.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans’ massive frontline was expected to give the Boston Celtics’ frontcourt problems even if healthy. If Boston’s regular big men are out or compromised, the Pelicans could dominate the paint.

The Celtics are still tough to beat at home and could get back to the win column on Monday. However, the Pelicans could cover the considerable +8.0 spread.

Both teams combine for 237.0 points per game, which is higher than the over/under 233.0 line. Betting over may be the logical route to take for the Pelicans-Celtics matchup.

