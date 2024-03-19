New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for March 19 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. It's the first of the Pelicans' four-game road trip on the East Coast. Meanwhile, the Nets are just coming off a six-game road trip for a one-off at Barclays Center. They will hope to make it count after enduring a three-game losing streak.

On the other hand, New Orleans has won its last two games. The Western Conference unit has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA for a brief stretch, winning 15 of its last 20. The Pelicans enter Tuesday's game as the favorites, too.

They won the previous encounter between the teams at home 112-85 on Jan. 2.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports

While form is crucial for the Pelicans being the favorites, the injury situation with both teams also favors Wille Green's team. Amid their woeful run, the Nets could be without key role players for this contest.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Mar. 19

The Pelicans' injury report has five players. Dyson Daniels is out with a knee injury, while Herbert Jones is listed as probable with a back issue. Malcolm Hill, E.J. Liddell and Dereon Seabron are out on G League assignments.

Players Status Injury Dyson Daniels Out Left knee meniscectomy Malcolm Hill Out G League, two-way Herbert Jones Probable Low back/ hip contusion Dereon Seborn Out G League, two-way E.J. Liddell Out G League, on assignment

Brooklyn Nets injury report for Mar, 19

The Nets' injury report has seven players, including three who are injured. Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable with left ankle soreness, Ben Simmons is out for the season with left lower back nerve impingement and Dariq Whitehead is out with left shin stress reaction.

Noah Clowney, Jacob Gilyard, Keon Johnson and Jaylen Martin are on G League duties.

Player Status Injury Noah Clowney Out G League, on assignment Dorian Finney-Smith Questionable Left ankle soreness Jacob Gilyard Out G League, two-way Keon Johnson Out G League, two-way Jaylen Martin Out G League, two-way Ben Simmons Out Left lower back, nerve impingement Dariq Whitehead Out Left shin, stress reaction

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets?

Bally Sports New Orleans and Yes Network will broadcast the New Orleans Pelicans-Brooklyn Nets game in local regions. Fans outside the local areas can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Barclays Center.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges are among the marquee players in action for this game.

The Pelicans are 41-26, fifth in the West, while the 26-42 Nets are 11th in the East. New Orleans is gunning for a homecourt berth in the playoffs. It is one game behind the fourth-placed LA Clippers and two ahead of the sixth-placed Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the Nets look destined to finish in the lottery after making the playoffs for five consecutive years.