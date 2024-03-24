New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with New Orleans winning the previous game 125-116 on Nov. 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 24.

The Pelicans hold a 29-17 all-time advantage against the Pistons. New Orleans won the most recent game behind CJ McCollum’s 33 points, five assists and four rebounds. Cade Cunningham had 22 points, 11 assists, two rebounds, and a steal for Detroit.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, at Little Caesars Arena. The game begins at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports New Orleans. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-724) vs. Pistons (+512)

Spread: Pelicans (-12) vs. Pistons (+12)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o214) vs. Pistons -110 (u214)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Pelicans (42-29) are fifth in the West and have won eight of their past 10 games. Most recently, they defeated the Miami Heat 111-88 on Friday. McCollum had 30 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

New Orleans is unlikely to make a jump to the top-three in the Western Conference. The Pelicans will most probably stay fifth or jump to fourth at best.

The Pistons (12-58) have the worst record in the league and are at the bottom of the Eastern standings. They have lost five in a row, a streak that is unlikely to break against the Pelicans.

Detroit most recently lost 129-102 against the Boston Celtics on Friday. James Wiseman had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram (bone contusion in left knee) and Dyson Daniels (knee) on Sunday. New Orleans coach Willie Green should start:

PG: CJ McCollum SG: Herb Jones SF: Trey Murphy III PF: Zion Williamson C: Jonas Valanciunas

The Pelicans’ key players off the bench could be Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr.

Detroit’s Ausar Thompson (blood clot), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) and Stanley Umude (hairline fracture in right ankle) are out for the season. Quentin Grimes (knee), Taj Gibson (hamstring) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) are out for Sunday. Jalen Duren is questionable with a back issue.

Detroit coach Monty Williams should start:

PG: Cade Cunningham SG: Jaden Ivey SF: Tosan Evboumwan PF: Troy Brown Jr. C: James Wiseman

Detroit’s key substitutes should be Evan Fournier, Marcus Sasser, Chimezie Metu, and Jaren Rhoden.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game. He averages 22.3 points for the season. Williamson had just four points on Friday and is due for a big game Sunday. Expect the former No. 1 pick to score more than 25.5 points.

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 21.5 points. Cunningham has been one of the few bright spots for Detroit amid its woeful season. Cunningham should be good as usual and score over 21.5 points against New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Pelicans are favored on the road by the oddsmakers and no one would challenge this perception. New Orleans is a far better team and Detroit is plagued with injuries. The Pelicans will cover the spread for a win. This should be a moderately high-scoring game, with the team total being over 214 points.