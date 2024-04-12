New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 12 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with the game tipping off at 10 p.m. ET. This encounter marks the third and final meeting of the season series between the two teams, knotted at one win apiece, amid the NBA's extensive 15-game lineup.

Standing in sixth place in the Western Conference and holding second spot in the Southwest Division, the Pelicans (48-32) arrive in San Francisco following a 135-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday on the road. Leading the charge for New Orleans were Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, whose collective efforts contributed 62 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (45-35) are ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Division. They are coming off a 100-92 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in their away game.

Noteworthy performances from Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga saw them amass a combined total of 41 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors injury report

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Apr. 12

The Pelicans continue to face the absence of Brandon Ingram, while Larry Nance Jr. was sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings due to personal reasons.

As the team prepares for their upcoming game against the Warriors, Nance Jr.'s availability remains uncertain.

Player Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Day-to-day Personal Brandon Ingram Out Knee

Golden State Warriors injury report for Apr. 12

In Thursday's clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors were without the services of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II.

However, despite their absence, there was speculation surrounding their potential participation, as all three were listed as questionable on the injury report. Fans await updates as the trio could suit up for the upcoming matchup.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green Day-to-day Knee Klay Thompson Day-to-day Knee Gary Payton II Day-to-day Calf

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 12

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins SG Trey Murphy ||| Dyson Daniels Matt Ryan SF Herbert Jones Naji Marshall PF Zion Williamson Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 12

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton || PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Usman Garuba C Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Dario Daric

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors?

The marquee Western Conference matchup between the Pelicans and the Warriors tips off at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and WVUE for home and away coverage, including live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.