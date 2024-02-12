New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, starting lineups, and betting tips | February 12, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to notch up a consecutive win when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday (Feb. 12) at the FedEx Forum. The hosts are on an eight-game losing streak without their key players and will hope to arrest that slide when they face the Pelicans, who have won five of their last six games. With momentum on their side, New Orleans are favorites to win the contest. They bounced back from their loss over the LA Lakers and made a splash by beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Grizzlies have seen the losses mounting and have been suffering on both ends of the floor with a lack of firepower.

The Pelicans and the Grizzlies will be meeting for the third time this season. They have split the results so far. The former won when the Grizzlies hosted them in their season opener. They evened the scoreline upon Ja Morant's return from suspension. With the guard out for the rest of the season and Desmond Bane (out for six weeks) and Marcus Smart (out for six weeks) sidelined, the odds are against Memphis.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details

Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (31-22) vs Memphis Grizzlies (18-35)

Date and time: Feb. 12, 2024 | 8 pm ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the teams pegged to make the playoffs this season . The team has been good offensively and their 31-22 record is proof that a healthy New Orleans unit is a threat on any given day. They have rebounded and played better defense than last season, and with the likes of Valanciunas and Herb Jones being pesky defenders, the Pelicans are a difficult side to contain on both ends of the floor.

The Grizzlies have had a season to forget, and are well out of playoff contention. Their hopes rest heavily on Jaren Jackson Jr. and the reigning DPOY lacks support from the rest of the roster. They have struggled defensively and will have to be better on that front if they intend to win the matchup on Monday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups

The hosts will likely stick to the same lineup that played against the Hornets. Bane, Smart, and Morant are listed as 'out,' as is Jake LaRavia (ankle). Derrick Rose (ankle) is a doubtful starter along with Ziaire Williams (hand).

Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama, and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be the likely starters for Memphis.

For the Pelicans, Dyson Daniels (knee) is ruled out. Zion Williamson (foot) and Cody Zeller (knee) are listed as questionable. New Orleans might stick to their last-game starters as well, with CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Jonas Valanciunas.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

Spread: Pelicans (-9) vs Grizzlies (+9)

Moneyline: Pelicans (-375) vs Grizzlies (+295)

Total o/u: 223

Player props: Ingram is the player to watch out for the Pelicans as he comes in with an o/u of 23.5 (-115/-119). Jackson Jr. is 26.5 with -115 over and -119 under.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

On paper, the Pelicans are favorites to win the contest, even if they are without Williamson. They are a better unit in terms of health and the two-way play between both sides. From better rebounding to relentless offense, New Orleans beat the Grizzlies and this one will go the visitors' way.

