New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat Injury Report for March 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face the Miami Heat in Florida as part of a back-to-back series for the Pelicans. New Orleans is vying for a top-four position in the Western Conference standings, emphasizing the significance of this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Heat are currently positioned seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the Indiana Pacers by just half a game as they aim to secure a direct playoff berth and bypass the play-in round. The tipoff for this game is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans are coming off a 121-106 loss to the Orlando Magic, which snapped their three-game winning streak, while the Heat are coming off a close 107-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat injury report

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for March 22

The Pelicans have listed two players on their injury report: Brandon Ingram (knee) is a game-time decision and Dyson Daniels (knee) is out.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram's availability remains uncertain as the Pelicans prepare to take on Miami. He encountered a setback during the early stages of the third quarter, succumbing to a knee injury that required assistance from his teammates to exit the court.

Ingram's left knee experienced hyperextension as he tried to impede Magic guard Jalen Suggs' drive to the hoop, causing him to collapse in discomfort.

The extent of Ingram's injury initially prompted ambiguity, ultimately leading to the prudent choice to sideline him.

Miami Heat injury report for March 22

The Heat have listed five players on their injury report: Bam Adebayo (back) is questionable, while Duncan Robinson (back), Tyler Herro (foot), Kevin Love (heel) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are out.

What happened to Bam Adebayo?

Bam Adebayo sustained a lower back contusion during last Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets, enduring discomfort and swelling leading up to the team's game versus Cleveland.

Consequently, he remains listed on Miami's injury report. In the event of Adebayo's absence, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith emerge as potential candidates to log extended playing time.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat?

The second and final matchup between the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans will be aired locally on Bally Sports Sun and WVUE for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial.