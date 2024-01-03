New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 3, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on Wednesday, January 3. Minnesota currently sits top of the Western Conference and has been displaying the characteristics associated with a team that could potentially contend for an NBA championship at the end of the season.

The Pelicans are performing well and have been boosted by the consistent presence of Zion Williamson. The powerful forward has participated in 28 games so far this season and has been a force when getting downhill to pressure the rim.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8)

Date and Time: Jan. 3, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the more surprising teams this season. Anthony Edwards has taken a big step in his overall development and looks like a future league star. The double-big lineup, including Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, has been stifling on defense and robust on offense.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans have a unique rotation themselves. Zion Williamson's presence makes them an elite team when getting downhill, while Brandon Ingram is a genuine three-level scorer and CJ McCollum is a fantastic third option.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup could look like this: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas.

The scoring versatility within the Pelicans roster will make them a tough team to slow down. However, what they have in offense, they lack in defensive efficiency, and that could be an area the Minnesota Timberwolves look to exploit.

The Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup could look like this: Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves have great balance on both sides of the court. The size of Towns and Gobert ensures there is elite-level rim protection, while the scoring of Edward and Towns stretches opposing defenses. McDaniels is also an elite wing defender.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Karl-Anthony Towns has odds of -120 to score under 21.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans. He will likely be matched up against Zion Williamson. However, Towns' outside-in style of offense could negate Williamson's strength advantage in the post, especially if Towns catches fire from the perimeter.

Mike Conley Jr. has odds of -110 to score over 11.5 points against the Pelicans. Herb Jones is New Orleans' best point-of-attack defender. However, he will likely match up with Anthony Edwards. As such, Conley Jr. could find himself creating scoring opportunities for himself with smart cutting and off-ball movement via pin-downs and screening actions.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter their game against the New Orleans Pelicans as legitimate favorites. They're -7 on the spread and -275 on the money line. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards will likely utilize a two-man game to carve open the Pelicans' defense with consistency.

However, New Orleans won't be an easy out. Zion Williamson's scoring and rebounding will prove to be a tough obstacle to overcome, while Ingram can provide elite scoring across the board. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves' overall talent and balance should give them enough to bounce back from their recent loss to the New York Knicks.