New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 16, 2025

The Orlando Magic will look to complete a clean sweep of their preseason schedule as they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday in their preseason finale.

Ad

The matchup opens a five-game Thursday-night slate in the NBA and is one of three interconference clashes scheduled for the evening.

Here’s a preview of Thursday’s New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic game, scheduled to tip off 7 p.m. ET at Kia Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pelicans (+200) vs Magic (-250)

Spread: Pelicans +6.5 (-110) vs Magic +6.5 (-110)

Ad

Trending

Total (O/U): Pelicans o230.5 (-110) vs Magic u230.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic preview

The New Orleans Pelicans enter this contest with a shortened preseason slate. This will be only their second and final tune-up game following a tight 130-128 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Despite the loss, the Pelicans’ revamped starting lineup impressed in limited minutes.

Ad

Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi all finished in double figures, while the bench unit saw strong contributions from Jeremiah Fears (20 points), Saddiq Bey (16 points) and Jordan Hawkins (13 points).

New Orleans has built a youthful, dynamic roster that flashed potential in their lone preseason outing, even in defeat against a deep Houston squad.

The Magic, meanwhile, have dominated through the preseason, defeating the Miami Heat by eight points, blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers by 30 and beating the Heat again by 16.

Ad

In their latest victory, Franz Wagner poured in 17 points in just 16 minutes, while against Philadelphia, Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero starred with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and 13 points, respectively.

While no team is playing with full intensity during preseason, the Magic’s ability to consistently roll past opponents -- even with limited minutes for their starters -- hints at a promising start to the regular season.

Their newest addition, Desmond Bane, is expected to be a key upgrade. He’s averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game so far, and his eventual fit alongside the Magic’s healthy core will be worth watching once the real games begin.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Pelicans have shown resilience against talented, deep teams, and if they deploy the same rotation used versus Houston, they could edge out the Magic, especially if Orlando opts to rest key players.

Our prediction: Pelicans win by 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.