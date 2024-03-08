New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will battle the Philadelphia 76ers for the second and final time this season on Friday. New Orleans, which won 124-114 on Nov. 29, will be looking to sweep the season series. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will lead the Pelicans.

The walking-wounded 76ers will host the Pelicans without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid hasn’t been active since early February while Maxey will miss his third straight game due to concussion. Philly is also without Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton, so they will rely on mostly second-stringers to beat the visitors.

The Pelicans walloped the Toronto Raptors 139-98 and are likely to sustain that form against the heavily undermanned 76ers. They can’t afford to overlook the injury-riddled 76ers as their opponents will play all out with nothing to lose.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The 76ers will host the Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Philadelphia and WVUE will cover the game locally. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune into SiriusXM, 97.5 The Fanatic and WRNO 99.5 FM to catch the action.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-310) vs. 76ers (+250)

Spread: Pelicans (-8.5) vs. 76ers (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o222.0 -110) vs. 76ers u222.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game preview

After losing to the Indiana Pacers 123-114 on Feb. 28, the New Orleans Pelicans responded with back-to-back wins against the Pacers and the Toronto Raptors. Their defense has picked up in their last two wins and is expected to stay on that trend versus the injury-riddled 76ers. Many will be surprised if they lose on Friday.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ injury woes continue to hound the team. Already without Joel Embiid and Robert Covington, they will also not have De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey.

Philly is arguably a lottery team without its 1-2 punch of Embiid and Maxey. The Sixers will play their hearts out as they jockey for a playoff spot, but beating the Pelicans will likely be too tough to get done.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups

PF - Zion Williamson, SF - Brandon Ingram, SF - Herb Jones, C - Jonas Valanciunas and SG - CJ McCollum will start for the New Orleans Pelicans.

PF - Nic Batum, PF - Tobias Harris, SF - Paul Reed, PG - Cameron Payne and SG - Buddy Hield will open the game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. This month, Williamson is averaging a paltry 12.0 points so he could take advantage of Philly’s undermanned roster with a big scoring night. He is likely getting over his points prop on Friday.

Buddy Hield has a 15.5 over/under points prop. The Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard is averaging 13.0 PPG this season. Without Embiid and Maxey to occupy defenses, Hield will likely have trouble putting up points. The former Indiana Pacers guard could fail to get past his points prop.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The Pelicans may be on the road but they will have a decisive edge as several of the 76ers key players are inactive. Philly will try to keep the game close but the Pelicans’ superior star power will likely push them to a win against the 76ers points prop.