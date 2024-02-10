New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of 11 games on the NBA schedule for Saturday. Surprisingly, it's the first meeting of the season between the two Western Conference teams. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 10.

New Orleans has won the last three games against Portland, winning last season's series 3-1. The Pelicans are the much better team this season considering the Blazers traded Damian Lillard in the offseason and started rebuilding the team.

Saturday's game will be the 73rd regular-season meeting between the Pelicans and Blazers. The Blazers are slightly ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 37-35. However, the Pelicans have won six of their last seven games against the Blazers since Dec. 21, 2021.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers game is on Wednesday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports New Orleans, and ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus in Portland.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-275) vs Blazers (+220)

Spread: Pelicans -7.5 (-105) vs Blazers +7.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Pelicans --115 (o225.5) vs Blazers -105 (u225.5)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a lackluster performance against the LA Lakers on Friday. The Pelicans allowed 87 points to the Lakers in the first half and failed to regain any momentum, losing the game 139-122.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have lost three games in a row heading into Saturday's matchup. The Blazers started their seven-game homestand on Thursday with a loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans have a relatively healthy roster with Naji Marshall listed as out. Zion Williamson could miss the game because it's the second leg of a back-to-back. Head coach Willie Green could use a starting five of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers have four players listed as out and four players tagged as questionable. Head coach Chauncey Billups might not have any other choice but to fetch a starting lineup of Ashton Hagans, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara and Jabari Walker.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

There are currently no available player props for the New Orleans Pelicans-Portland Trail Blazers game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

There's no surprise that the New Orleans Pelicans are favored to win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Pelicans are a much better team than the Blazers for the entire season despite their recent struggles. Oddmakers are predicting that the Pelicans will get the win and cover the spread.

