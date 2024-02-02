New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | February, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio with the tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series with the Pelicans leading 2-0 and is part of the NBA's 10-game slate for today.

The Pelicans are 27-21 and seventh in the West, coming off their 110-99 win against the Houston Rockets on the road on Wednesday. Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valančiūnas combined for 49 points, 24 rebounds and six assists. The two outscored the Rockets by +17 points.

The 10-38 Spurs are last in the West after dropping their previous game at home 98-108 to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Devin Vassell and rookie Victor Wembanyama combined for 47 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks in the losing effort.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction, starting lineup, preview and betting tips

The Pelicans and the Spurs game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SW-SA and Bally Sports New Orleans for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial which gives viewers access to NBA TV.

Spread: Pelicans -8 vs. Spurs +8.5

Moneyline: Pelicans -325 vs. Spurs +270

Totals (O/U): O 233.5 vs. Spurs U 234.5

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs preview

The Pelicans have won four of their previous 10 games and have a 13-11 record on the road. In this road trip, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, only winning against the Rockets going 1-2.

They boast the 10th-ranked net rating of +3.7 and a defensive rating of 114.0, including a fifth-ranked three-point shooting with 37.9 and an offensive rating of 117.7.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have lost back-to-back games and have won three out of their previous 10 games.

They have gone 5-19 at home with a net rating of -8.3, which ranks 27th, including a 27th-ranked offense, a 24th-ranked defense, shooting 34.5% from the three point line.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum will start at PG, Dyson Daniels at SG, Brandon Ingram at SF, Trey Murphy as PF and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

Meanwhile, for the Spurs Tre Jones will start at PG, Devin Vassell at SG, Julian Champagnie at SF, Jeremy Sochan at PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs betting tips

In his last five games, Victor Wembanyama has averaged 22.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.2 blocks on 47.1% shooting. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

In his last five games, Brandon Ingram has averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists on 57.6% true shooting. His first basket prop for the Pelicans is set at +270 which is favorable as he is their first option for their offense.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs predictions

The New Orleans Pelicans are heavily favored to win on the road, with sportsbooks predicting a -8 point spread and -325 on the moneyline. Leading in their season series, the Pelicans are expected to maintain momentum and cover the over.

