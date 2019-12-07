New York Knicks sack coach Fizdale

Former New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale

The New York Knicks have sacked head coach David Fizdale, the struggling NBA franchise announced.

New York dismissed Fizdale on Friday, with the Knicks a conference-worst 4-18 for the season amid an eight-game losing streak.

Assistant coach Mike Miller will take over on an interim basis as the Knicks prepare to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

"Today, head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart were relieved of their coaching duties," a statement read.

"Assistant coach Mike Miller has been named interim head coach."

The New York Knicks have issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/8ktLxMPynI — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 6, 2019

The Knicks hired former Memphis Grizzlies coach Fizdale in 2018 but the 45-year-old was 21-83 in less than two seasons at the helm.

New York – who missed out on a big free-agent signing having been linked to Kevin Durant – have not made the playoffs since 2012-13.