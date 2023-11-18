New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and betting tips | November 18, 2023

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets will face each other for the second time in a week on Saturday night. New York handily won the first encounter and will be looking to stay unbeaten in the season series. The Knicks have been on a roll, winning five of their last six games, including two straight. They’ll be hoping to extend that streak and pile on Charlotte’s losing slump.

The Hornets have less than 24 hours to regroup following a pounding at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte has lost five of their last six games, including three straight. Playing in front of their fans hasn’t served them well this season as they’re winless on their home floor. LaMelo Ball has been playing well, but the rest of the roster has to step up big-time.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett played well in New York’s first matchup against Charlotte. The trio will spearhead the Knicks’ attack against the Hornets again in the two teams’ second meeting.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: New York Knicks (7-5) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023 | 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

After an up-and-down start to their season, the Knicks have found their identity and rhythm. Like most Tom Thibodeau teams, New York is hanging its hat on defense. They are fifth in defensive rating and choking opponents on that end during their 5-1 stretch.

The Knicks’ offense isn’t too bad either. They’re 11th in the NBA in offensive rating and are still looking to get better. It’s a combination the reeling Hornets will have to overcome to step their slump.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte is dead last in the league in defensive rating. Pairing their inept defense with a middling offense has been the reason why they are reeling. Somebody other than LaMelo Ball has to consistently play better for the team to snap their losing streak.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups

Tom Thibodeau is expected to continue having Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo in the starting lineup.

Charlotte’s first five are likely P.J. Washington, Brandon Miller, Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks’ leading scorer is averaging 22.7 points per game. The over/under points prop against the Charlotte Hornets is 25.5. Brunson has gone over that line just three out of his last 10 games. Bettors get -110 for going over and -113 for choosing under.

Julius Randle is putting up 19.0 PPG this season. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5. Like Brunson, he has gone over that line in 3 out of his 10 last games. Bettors get -105 for going over and -115 for choosing under.

Charlotte’s porous defense could see both players going over the line.

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets with 22.2 points per game. He just dropped 37 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. The over/under points prop for him is 26.5. Bettors get -105 for going over and -120 for choosing under.

New York’s defense will key in on Ball if nobody steps up. The Knicks could bottle him up and prevent him from breaking that line.

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

Both the Knicks and the Hornets will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. New York cruised past Washington while Charlotte was crushed by Milwaukee. The Knicks’ defense is for real and could be the reason they remain unbeaten against the Hornets.

New York (-290 moneyline) is -6.5 favorite to win the game against the Hornets (+235). The Knicks could overwhelm the Hornets.