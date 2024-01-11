New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 11, 2024

The New York Knicks versus Dallas Mavericks game is part of the five-game slate of the NBA set for Jan. 11. This is the first time both teams will battle each other in the 2023-24 season. The last time they met was twice away back in December 2022 with Mavs winning both over Knicks.

The New York Knicks are fifth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings carrying a 22-15 record. They're on a five-game winning streak and their most recent win was against the Portland Trail Blazers by a wide margin of 38 points, 112-84.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks suffered a 17-point loss against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies that snapped their three-game winning streak. The Mavs are seventh in the NBA Western Conference with a 22-16 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The New York Knicks versus Dallas Mavericks matchup will take place at the American Airlines Center on Jan. 11, 2024. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be shown on Bally Sports SW-DAL and MSG broadcast networks. For those who prefer to watch via online live stream, NBA League Pass subscription is the most popular choice.

Moneyline: Knicks (-180) vs Mavericks (+150)

Spread: Knicks -4.0 (-110) vs +4.0 Mavericks (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks (u233.5) vs Mavericks (o233.5)

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview

Luka Doncic is sidelined due to an ankle injury, and Dante Exum is also unavailable for the Dallas Mavericks in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Grant Williams is listed as 'questionable,' while Dereck Lively II is considered 'probable,' pending game-time decisions by the Mavericks' medical staff. Maxi Kleber is expected to rejoin the team next week.

Mitchell Robinson is the only player on the New York Knicks injury report as he is out for the season with an ankle injury.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted lineups

With no Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving is expected to lead the team at the point guard position while Jaden Hardy should be upgraded to the starting lineup. Dwight Powell has been filling in for rookie Derek Lively II at the starting center position, while Derrek Jones Jr. and Jeff Green round up the starters.

For the Knicks, Ian Hartenstein has locked the center position with Mitchell Robinson out of the season. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby form the team's frontcourt with Hartenstein while Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are the starting backcourt.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

The 30.5 points on the NBA prop given to Kyrie Irving has been broken twice in the last two games. With Doncic out, he is on a trend to break it again since the Mavs need him to do more scoring.

OG Anunoby is the new player on the Knicks roster after trading RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors. His NBA prop is 13.5 points and he has only gone over that in their last game. He seems to be comfortable more with his role with the Knicks and he should break it again.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

The New York Knicks are given the edge over a Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks and they should take this road game. The total should go over with the way both teams like to run while the spread should be covered. Jalen Brunson should have a big game against his former team.