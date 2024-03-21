New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets square off at Ball Arena on Thursday. It's their second and final matchup of the season. The Knicks stunned the defending champions on Jan. 25 with a 122-85 win. OG Anunoby's 26 points and Jalen Brunson's 21 points did the trick them along with their pesky defense.

The Knicks did an excellent job of limiting the Nuggets' supporting cast, preventing Nikola Jokic from making an all-around impact. New York was happy to play Jokic one-on-one. He dropped 31 points but that didn't impact the eventual outcome. Only Aaron Gordon scored over 10 points apart from Jokic.

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

New York Knicks injury report for Mar. 21

The Knicks will be without OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle).

Denver Nuggets injury report for Mar. 21

The Nuggets will be without Vlatko Cancar (knee), Collin Gillespie and Jay Huff (G League, two-way). Zeke Nnaji is questionable with low back pain.

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 21

The Knicks could start Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Miles McBride, Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks Small forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Charlie Brown Jr. Power forwards Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 21

The Nuggets will likely stick to their usual starting lineup, including Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Justin Holiday could play crucial minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Collin Gillespie Shooting guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun Julian Strawther Small forwards Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Power forwards Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Braxton Key Centers Nikola Jokic Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets key matchups

The Knicks relied on matchup advantage in their previous encounter against the Nuggets. However, they had the personnel in that game to make a difference. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby's absence could be decisive.

Nevertheless, the Knicks still have a few players who could prove pivotal. Miles McBride could be among those. The young backup guard did an excellent job of containing Steph Curry in the last game and will be critical in guarding Jamal Murray. The Knicks limited Murray to nine points in the previous encounter with OG Anunoby as his primary defender.

The other matchup is between Josh Hart and Aaron Gordon. With the Knicks boasting defensive versatility on the perimeter, they must ensure the interior defense doesn't lack depth. Hart would be an excellent option against Gordon, who could play a key role on offense for the Nuggets.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Nikola Jokic’s matchup is the third key battle. The former will likely be on an island all night against the two-time MVP. The Hartenstein will have to make Jokic work for his scoring and be disruptive enough to prevent him from linking with his teammates.