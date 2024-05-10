New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Preview - May 10, 2024 | Game 3, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After surviving injuries to key players in Game 2, the New York Knicks will try to make it three straight wins against the Indiana Pacers. The visitors will be without O.G. Anunoby who is out with a hamstring injury. Jalen Brunson, who returned from a second-quarter absence, has been ruled questionable. New York’s goal to make it 3-0 on Friday will be anything but easy.

The Pacers looked like they had the Knicks on the ropes before Brunson’s return sparked them to a 130-121 victory. Indiana has been playing well but it has not been able to top New York’s clutch performances over the past two games. It’s still Game 3 for both teams but the hosts know they are in a must-win situation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the latest showdown between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. ESPN will air the game as it happens but basketball fans can still stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (+235) vs. Pacers (-290)

Spread: Knicks (+7.0) vs. Pacers (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o222.5 -110) vs. Pacers (u222.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The New York Knicks have been playing quite well even without Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson for large stretches because of OG Anunoby. With the no-nonsense forward out, Tom Thibodeau will be forced to rely on Precious Achiuwa to shore up the frontline. Achiuwa did well in limited minutes but how he performs in Game 3 could swing this series.

Expand Tweet

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle moaned about how the series had been called after Game 2. He told reporters that the Pacers “deserve a fair shot” before the team submitted a list of 78 missed calls by the referees.

Perhaps the venue change can ease some of that seeming disparity in calls. What the officials do will be out of the Pacers’ hands. They will have to concentrate on outplaying the Knicks, particularly in crunch time to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

PF - Precious Achiuwa, C - Isaiah Hartenstein, PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Josh Hart and SG - Donte DiVincenzo will open the game for the New York Knicks.

Miles McBride has to be the first to come off the bench considering how crippled the Knicks are. Jericho Sims might see some minutes, particularly if Hartenstein or Achiuwa gets in foul trouble.

PF - Pascal Siakam, SF - Aaron Nesmith, C - Myles Turner, PG - Andrew Nembhard and PG - Tyrese Haliburton will start for the Indiana Pacers.

T.J. McConnell did a solid job guarding Brunson and might have another crack at that assignment on Friday. Rick Carlisle will be flexible with his rotation and might try something different to break through against the Knicks.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton gets a 19.5 over/under points prop on Friday. The pass-first point guard has scored over 20 points just twice in the playoffs. He could have another big night scoring the ball, but he would prefer to get his teammates involved more. Haliburton might not top 19 points in Game 3.

Jalen Brunson has a 35.5 over/under points prop. Brunson failed to reach 40 points for the first time in four games on Wednesday. The lefty had 29 in 32 minutes and might have topped 35 had he played even half of the second quarter. If he is cleared to play, he could top his points prop on Friday.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

Anunoby’s loss will be tough to overcome for the New York Knicks. Tom Thibodeau is already playing his Villanova boys heavy minutes due to Randle and Robinson’s absences. They might not have enough on the road to keep the Pacers off the board.

Brunson and Co. could lose but likely cover the +7.0 spread.