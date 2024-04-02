New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Injury Report for April 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with it being tied apiece and is included in the NBA's nine-game lineup.

The New York Knicks, after securing a three-game winning streak, faced setbacks with consecutive losses. As a result, they now find themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing Cleveland by half a game. A win would mark their fourth triumph in the last six games, potentially reshaping their position in the conference standings.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat are seventh in the East and second in the Southwest Division, coming off back-to-back wins. They have gone 4-2 in their last six games. The Heat are currently in the midst of the Play-In Tournament's contention and will look to avoid it by winning Tuesday's matchup and extending their season series lead.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat injury report

New York Knicks injury report for April 2

The Knicks have listed three players on their injury report: Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable, while Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are out.

Player Status Injury Mitchell Robinson questionable ankle Julius Randle out shoulder OG Anunoby out elbow

What happened to Julius Randle?

Updates regarding Randle's condition have been sporadic and ambiguous since he suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the New York Knicks' victory over the Miami Heat on January 27.

Although surgery was not deemed necessary for the injury, the veteran power forward has shown limited progress in the subsequent two months.

Over the past three weeks, Randle's activities have been restricted to engaging in light contact drills with protective pads on the court. As a result, his recovery appears to still be more in the realm of week-to-week rather than day-to-day progress.

The New York Knicks maintain optimism about Randle's potential return for the playoffs, if not before the conclusion of the regular season.

Miami Heat injury report for April 2

The Miami Heat have listed six players on their injury report: Caleb Martin (ankle), Duncan Robinson (back), Nikola Jovic (knee) and Terry Rozier (knee) are probable, while Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are out.

Player Status Injury Terry Rozier probable knee Duncan Robinson probable back Nikola Jovic probable knee Caleb Martin probable ankle Tyler Herro out foot Josh Richardson out shoulder

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will continue to be sidelined due to a lingering foot injury, marking his 19th consecutive absence from play as of Tuesday.

The exact timetable for his return remains uncertain. However, his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup is slated for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

During a match against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 23, Tyler Herro sustained a knee injury, which subsequently resulted in the ongoing ailment that has prevented his participation in games since then.

In an attempt to maneuver past tight defensive coverage while advancing the ball up the court, Herro slipped, leading to the hyperextension of his left knee and the loss of possession. The intense pain prompted him to clutch his knee and remain on the court, visibly distressed by the incident.