New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov. 3)

The New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, November 3, for the first game of the NBA In-Season Tournament at the Fiserv Forum at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The live television broadcast will be at Bally Sports WI and MSG.

It has been an up-and-down season so far for the Bucks, winning two of their four games. It has almost been the same thing with the Knicks, as both their wins are sandwiched with losses, with their record being 2-3.

As per online sportsbooks, the Bucks are the safer bet to take against the Knicks.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Details

Teams: New York Knicks (2-3) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 3, 2023 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview

There are very high expectations for the Bucks after getting Damian Lillard in the off-season via trade. Howeber, his tandem with Giannis Antetokounmpo needs some work as they have been inconsistent in the first four games of the season.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, while Lillard is 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. However, they need more from Bobby Portis, Malik Beasley and Brook Lopez before Khris Middleton gets his grove back.

For the Knicks, they almost had the same roster from last year and are not surprising anyone anymore. After a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, their second encounter was different, as they were edged at the Madison Square Garden, 95-89.

Jalen Brunson has been underwhelming this season, shooting 37.9% and averaging 20.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Leading the team is RJ Barrett with 21.0 points per game. Julius Randle needs to step up as well, as he's only averaging 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks odds and predictions

Moneyline: Knicks (+220) vs Bucks (-270)

Spread: Knicks +6.5 (-110) vs Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o228) vs Bucks (u228)

With the inconsistencies of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, trust that Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a better chance of picking things up. It will be risky to pick the Knicks at this point.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

New York Knicks

RJ Barrett is 'questionable'. If he does not play, Josh Hart will take his place.

Other players who will be on the starting roster are Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson

Milwaukee Bucks

With Khris Middleton healthy, he should occupy the starting small forward position. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are certain locks as starters as long as they're healthy.

Malik Beasley has been on and off, but he's still the best to be at the shooting guard position while Brook Lopez is set to start at center.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks top 3 players stats

RJ Barrett

21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists

Jalen Brunson

20.6 points, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals

Julius Randle

13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo

23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals

Damian Lillard

21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists

Bobby Portis

12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals