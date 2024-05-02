New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6 (May 2)

The Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination after a miraculous comeback win in overtime over the New York Knicks. The Sixers were on the brink of defeat when Tyrese Maxey took over to shock fans inside Madison Square Garden. Philly's momentum was too much, as the Knicks faltered 112-106.

The Sixers have a chance to live another day and force a do-or-die Game 7 in New York if they win Thursday's home game. Joel Embiid might be hobbled by a couple of injuries, but he's still putting up numbers. Philly's other role players need to step up if they want to play another game.

Meanwhile, the Knicks should be waiting in the second round if they didn't choke the lead away in regulation. Jalen Brunson remains the team's best player, while OG Anunoby has taken the mantle as the second option on offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Top 10 player props

#10 - Kyle Lowry, Points - Under 7.5 (-115)

Kyle Lowry went scoreless in Game 5 and was almost a non-factor due to foul trouble. He will need to be better because the Philadelphia 76ers are hard to beat if he's contributing. He still can make shots, make passes and draw charges.

#9 - Isaiah Hartenstein, Pts+Reb - Under 14.5 (-122)

Isaiah Hartenstein has had a mixed bag of performances in this series, but the New York Knicks need him to be at his best. He cannot stop Joel Embiid, but at least he can make the reigning MVP work on both sides of the floor.

#8 - Kelly Oubre Jr., Points - Over 12.5 (+102)

Kelly Oubre Jr. has played well in the last three games after two stinker performances in Games 1 and 2. The Philadelphia 76ers are much harder to beat if Oubre can make the defense respect him. It will open up more shots for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

#7 - Donte DiVincenzo, 3-Pointers Made - Over 2.5 (+106)

Donte DiVincenzo appears to be in the doghouse of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. There are stretches where Thibs prefers Miles McBride, who has been fantastic off the bench. DiVincenzo is averaging just 1.8 3-pointers in this series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

#6 - Tobias Harris, Points - Over 11.5 (-124)

Tobias Harris should be scoring more for the Philadelphia 76ers in this series. Harris was more aggressive in Game 5 but was too relaxed in the first four games. Just like Kelly Oubre, the Sixers need Harris to score more so that the Knicks defense can't focus on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

#5 - Josh Hart, Rebounds - Over 11.5 (-102)

Josh Hart might just be the best rebounding guard in the NBA today. He's averaging a ridiculous 12 rebounds per game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He's had 13, 15 and 17-rebound nights in this series alone.

#4 - OG Anunoby, Points - Over 14.5 (-109)

The absence of Julius Randle meant that OG Anunoby had to take the role of scorer for the New York Knicks. He's averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will need to score more if the Knicks want to eliminate the Sixers tonight.

#3 - Joel Embiid, Pts+Reb-Ast - Under 47.5 (-120)

Joel Embiid dropped 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 5 to help the Philadelphia 76ers stay alive. He has taken a backseat to Tyrese Maxey, but that's alright, considering the MVP is dealing with a sore knee and Bell's palsy.

#2 - Jalen Brunson, Points - Over 32.5 (-118)

Jalen Brunson has been ridiculous in Games 3, 4 and 5 after struggling to score the ball in the first two games. Brunson has scored 39, 47 and 40 points in his last three games. He's tough to stop at the moment and should be gunning for another 40-point night.

#1 - Tyrese Maxey, Points - Under 27.5 (-118)

Tyrese Maxey saved the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 by scoring 46 minutes in 52 minutes of action. He was outstanding in the clutch for the Sixers and the main reason why there's a Game 6.