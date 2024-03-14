New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 14, 2024

The New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with New York winning the previous game 112-84 on Jan. 9.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 14.

The Trail Blazers hold a 70-52 all-time advantage against the Knicks. New York won the most recent game behind OG Anunoby’s 23 points. Jerami Grant led Portland with 21 points.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at Moda Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS PLUS and MSG. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-590) vs. Trail Blazers (+425)

Spread: Knicks (-11.5) vs. Trail Blazers (+11.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks -110 (o206) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u206)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Knicks (38-27) are fourth in the East and won their most recent game 106-79 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh Hart had a triple-double (20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists), while Jalen Brunson chipped in with 20 points and nine assists. While New York is unlikely to climb the standings, it should keep tallying wins to avoid the play-in tourney.

The Trail Blazers’ first season after the Damian Lillard trade has been one to forget. They are 14th in the West with a 19-46 record and lost six of the past 10 games. Portland, however, defeated the Atlanta Hawks 106-102 on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers will play the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) on Thursday. New York coach Tom Thibodeau should start:

PG: Jalen Brunson SG: Donte DiVincenzo SF: Josh Hart PF: OG Anunoby C: Isaiah Hartenstein

The Knicks’ key players off the bench should be Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

The Trail Blazers will be without Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), Robert Williams III (right knee) and Jabari Walker (hip) for the game. Jerami Grant is questionable with a hamstring injury. Portland coach Chauncey Billups should start:

PG: Dalano Banton SG: Anfernee Simons SF: Kris Murray PF: Toumani Camara C: Deandre Ayton

Portland’s key substitutes should be Matisse Thybulle, Scoot Henderson, Justin Minaya and Duop Reath.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game. Portland’s susceptible defense means Brunson should end the night with over 25.5 points.

Anfernee Simons has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. He has breached that mark four out of five times in the past. However, New York’s great defense should put an end to Simons’ great scoring run.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Knicks are favored to win this game on the road. Portland is marred with injuries and New York simply has a better squad. The Knicks’ defensive masterclass should restrict the team total under 206 points, while giving them the victory.