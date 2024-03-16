New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 16, 2024

The New York Knicks visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. This will be the inaugural matchup of their cross-conference series, which will be included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Knicks (39-27) are fourth in the East and second in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 105-93 win over the second-worst Western Conference team, the Portland Trail Blazers, on Thursday on the road.

Meanwhile, the Kings (38-27) are sixth in the West and second in the Pacific Divison, coming off a dominant win at home beating their division rivals LA Lakers 120-107 at home on Wednesday.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The cross-conference matchup between the Kings and Knicks is set to be locally aired on NBCSCA and MSG TV for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass for live streaming as they give viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access, which can be purchased as a subscription.

Spread: Knicks +3.5 vs. Kings -3

Moneyline: Knicks +130 vs. Kings -148

Total over and under: Knicks O 219.5 vs. Kings U 220

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings preview

Despite facing numerous injuries throughout the season, the Knicks are slowly recovering their health, offering a ray of hope for a robust conclusion.

They anticipate the comeback of Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle). However, with OG Anunoby's return to the lineup following an 18-game hiatus, the team has shown resilience, flaunting an impressive 14-2 record when Anunoby plays.

Victories over Eastern competitors like Philadelphia and Portland following Anunoby's comeback have injected the Knicks with renewed confidence as they set their sights on a 50-win record. This achievement could see them potentially matching the Orlando Magic for the fourth-best record in the East.

They're beginning to reverse their fortunes, having secured victories in four of their last six games overall. Their sights are now set on clinching a third consecutive win.

Jalen Brunson spearheaded the team's effort with 45 points on 14-of-30 shooting, supported by OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo, each contributing 12 points. However, no other player managed to reach double figures in scoring.

The Sacramento Kings have clinched four victories in their last five games, marking notable back-to-back home triumphs against formidable opponents such as the Bucks and the Lakers. With only 17 games left in the regular season, the Kings are displaying encouraging momentum.

However, recent injury updates pose a threat to their progress, echoing the challenges faced by the Knicks. Trey Lyles, a key bench contributor, suffered an injury during their victory over the Bucks, revealing a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Lyles' absence will undoubtedly create a gap in Sacramento's lineup, impacting their depth and rotation strategy as they navigate the crucial stretch toward the playoffs.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups and rotations

The Knicks will likely start Jalen Brunson at PG, Donte DiVincenzo at SG, Josh Hart at SF, OG Anunoby at PF and Isaiah Hartenstein at center.

The Kings will likely start De'Aaron Fox at PG, Kevin Huerter at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF and Domantas Sabonis at center.

The Knicks could opt for backup PG Miles McBride to sub for Jalen Brunson at the end of the first quarter and start the second, with the same system for the second half, subbing at the end of the third and the start of the fourth.

Precious Achiuwa could enter the game to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, a move made to maintain continuity between Hartenstein's and Brunson's playing time.

Mike Brown may choose to deploy Alex Len to fill in for Domantas Sabonis during the final moments of the first quarter and the initial four minutes of the second quarter.

This strategy is mirrored in the second half, with Len occasionally receiving minutes during the late stages of the fourth quarter, depending on matchups, to provide a size advantage.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Jalen Brunson has averaged 27.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +375.

De'Aaron Fox has averaged 27.0 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 spg and 0.4 bpg. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark at +200.

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The Kings are favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -3 point spread and -148 on the money line.

However, the Knicks are anticipated to go over the point total mark at 219.5 while the Kings are favored to go under 220.