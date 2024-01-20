New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports for January 20 | 2023-24 NBA season

On Saturday night, the Toronto Raptors visit MSG to face the New York Knicks. The Raptors and Knicks were among the first teams to strike a big trade with the trade deadline nearing, which saw OG Anunoby land in New York while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley went to Toronto.

With that in mind, many eyes would be on this game and how the traded players perform against their previous teams. The Eastern Conference rivals have met twice this season already. The Knicks emerged triumphant on both occasions. The trade has seemingly worked wonders for New York, and it's expected to win the season series tonight with a third consecutive victory.

The Raptors enter this contest with five losses in their last six, while the Knicks are on a two-game winning streak, so the momentum favors the home side as well.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks injury reports

The Knicks and the Raptors have been fortunate compared to most teams, keeping injuries in mind. New York has lost Mitchell Robinson for the season, but the rest of the group has stayed available. Meanwhile, the Raptors have missed a few rotation players, but the ones on heavy minutes have dodged major injury absences. Here's a look at the injury reports for both teams ahead of Saturday:

Toronto Raptors injury report for January 20, 2024

The Raptors will be without starting center Jakob Poeltl, while forward Otto Porter Jr. is listed as doubtful. Poeltl is sidelined with a left ankle sprain, while Porter is dealing with a right knee sprain.

Player Status Injury Jakob Poeltl Out Left ankle sprain Otto Porter Jr. Doubtful Right knee sprain

New York Knicks injury report report for January 20, 2024

The Knicks also have two players on the injury report. Mitchell Robinson is a staple for the foreseeable future out with left ankle surgery. Meanwhile, Josh Hart, who missed the last game is questionable because of a left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Player Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out Left ankle surgery Josh Hart Questionable Left knee; Patellar Tendinopathy

When will Jakob Poeltl return for Toronto Raptors?

Jakob Poeltl has missed the last six games for the Raptors with an ankle injury. According to Fantasy Pros, Poeltl is expected to get re-evaluated in a week. Poeltl's absence has impacted the Raptors' defense. With Pascal Siakam traded recently, Toronto also lacks depth on the frontcourt without Poeltl.

Will Josh Hart suit up for New York Knicks?

Josh Hart could play for the New York Knicks tonight. The veteran forward was a late scratch in their last game. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Hart's knee started hurting before the game, forcing him to be on the sidelines. Hart could be back on the floor after getting an extended break since his last appearance on Wednesday.

