New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - July 27, 2023 | WNBA

In a WNBA Eastern Conference battle, the New York Liberty face the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, July 27. According to ESPN, both teams enter the contest with a clean bill of health, ensuring that fans are treated to two of the better Eastern Conference rosters going head-to-head.
The Liberty boasts a 17-5 record on the season and enterstheir contest against the Dream on a three-game win streak. Atlanta is 13-10 on the season and marginally above the .500 mark, which is good enough for third in the East.
In their last meeting with Atlanta, New York ran out winners by a big margin, winning their Jun. 23 contest 110-80. Thursday's matchup will be the fourth time New York and Atlanta will face off this season.
New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Prediction
New York's dominant season shows no sign of slowing down, and that's enough to make them the favorites heading into their latest showdown with the Dream.
Only the Las Vegas Aces have a better WNBA record at this point in the season. As such, it's fair to expect the Liberty to be genuine championship contenders this year, further illustrating their strength, both in star talent and in-depth.
Atlanta isn't having a bad season, either. Unfortunately, they simply are not as deep or have the high-end talent of New York. While the scoreline might not be as flattering for New York as it was on Jun. 23, they should be expected to record another win.
New York Liberty Roster
Atlanta Dream Roster
New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Prime Video, the YES Network, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.
New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch
Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones have been enjoying a good run of form recently. Jones will enter the game against the Dream with a 13-point, 17-rebound night in her last outing and could be a significant factor.
The Dream, meanwhile, could look to Asia Durr to provide a spark following her double-digit scoring night during the recent win over the Phoenix Mercury. Alisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker should remain their two primary options on the offensive side of the ball.
