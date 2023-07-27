New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - July 27, 2023 | WNBA

In a WNBA Eastern Conference battle, the New York Liberty face the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, July 27. According to ESPN, both teams enter the contest with a clean bill of health, ensuring that fans are treated to two of the better Eastern Conference rosters going head-to-head.

The Liberty boasts a 17-5 record on the season and enterstheir contest against the Dream on a three-game win streak. Atlanta is 13-10 on the season and marginally above the .500 mark, which is good enough for third in the East.

In their last meeting with Atlanta, New York ran out winners by a big margin, winning their Jun. 23 contest 110-80. Thursday's matchup will be the fourth time New York and Atlanta will face off this season.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Prediction

New York's dominant season shows no sign of slowing down, and that's enough to make them the favorites heading into their latest showdown with the Dream.

Only the Las Vegas Aces have a better WNBA record at this point in the season. As such, it's fair to expect the Liberty to be genuine championship contenders this year, further illustrating their strength, both in star talent and in-depth.

Atlanta isn't having a bad season, either. Unfortunately, they simply are not as deep or have the high-end talent of New York. While the scoreline might not be as flattering for New York as it was on Jun. 23, they should be expected to record another win.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney G-F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby F-G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Prime Video, the YES Network, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones have been enjoying a good run of form recently. Jones will enter the game against the Dream with a 13-point, 17-rebound night in her last outing and could be a significant factor.

The Dream, meanwhile, could look to Asia Durr to provide a spark following her double-digit scoring night during the recent win over the Phoenix Mercury. Alisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker should remain their two primary options on the offensive side of the ball.

