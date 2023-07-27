New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Prediction & Game Preview - July 27, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 27, 2023 10:46 GMT
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Breanna Stewart, 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

In a WNBA Eastern Conference battle, the New York Liberty face the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, July 27. According to ESPN, both teams enter the contest with a clean bill of health, ensuring that fans are treated to two of the better Eastern Conference rosters going head-to-head.

The Liberty boasts a 17-5 record on the season and enterstheir contest against the Dream on a three-game win streak. Atlanta is 13-10 on the season and marginally above the .500 mark, which is good enough for third in the East.

In their last meeting with Atlanta, New York ran out winners by a big margin, winning their Jun. 23 contest 110-80. Thursday's matchup will be the fourth time New York and Atlanta will face off this season.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Prediction

New York's dominant season shows no sign of slowing down, and that's enough to make them the favorites heading into their latest showdown with the Dream.

Only the Las Vegas Aces have a better WNBA record at this point in the season. As such, it's fair to expect the Liberty to be genuine championship contenders this year, further illustrating their strength, both in star talent and in-depth.

Atlanta isn't having a bad season, either. Unfortunately, they simply are not as deep or have the high-end talent of New York. While the scoreline might not be as flattering for New York as it was on Jun. 23, they should be expected to record another win.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
G-F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
F-G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Prime Video, the YES Network, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones have been enjoying a good run of form recently. Jones will enter the game against the Dream with a 13-point, 17-rebound night in her last outing and could be a significant factor.

The Dream, meanwhile, could look to Asia Durr to provide a spark following her double-digit scoring night during the recent win over the Phoenix Mercury. Alisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker should remain their two primary options on the offensive side of the ball.

