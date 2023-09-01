New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun prediction & game preview - September 1, 2023 | WNBA

In the pick of games for Friday, September 1, the New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun in an East Coast matchup between two close rivals. New York has been exceptional all season and looks like the team is best positioned to challenge the Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA championship later this year.

However, Connecticut has been hot on New York's heels all season. Both franchises enter the game on minor win streaks, with the Sun having won their last two games while the Liberty are on a four-game roll.

In the last meeting between these two franchises, which occurred on August 25, the Liberty secured a 95-90 victory over the Sun and will be hoping to repeat that performance on September 1.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun prediction

The New York Liberty will enter their contest against the Connecticut Sun as slight favorites. Yet, given the strength and performance levels of both teams, the game could go either way.

Neither roster has shown much weakness throughout the regular season and will be playing for a slight mental advantage as the postseason draws near. However, New York's versatile three-level offense could be the difference maker in the contest, courtesy of Sabrina Ionescu's exceptional perimeter scoring talent.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Kristine Anigwe F-C 6-4 ft 200 lbs MARCH 31, 1997 4 yrs CALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

The New York Liberty have a deep and talented roster; however, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones are the three offensive talents that the Connecticut Sun will need to try and keep quiet.

Ionescu's perimeter scoring ensures the floor is well-spaced, allowing Stewart to do her work on the interior, where she leads the Liberty with 23 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Courtney Vandersloot's undoubted talent will also be a weapon that New York will look to wield throughout the game and that the Sun will need to gameplan for if they want to have any success on September 1.

The Connecticut Sun also boasts a talented roster, with Tyasha Harris, Natish Hiedeman, and DeWanna Bonner all capable of controlling and winning a game for their franchise.

Connecticut also has Tiffany Hayes and Rebecca Allen to call upon, with both players providing versatile production on both ends of the court.

