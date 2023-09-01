Basketball
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun prediction & game preview - September 1, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 01, 2023 11:18 GMT
2023 Commissioner
In the pick of games for Friday, September 1, the New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun in an East Coast matchup between two close rivals. New York has been exceptional all season and looks like the team is best positioned to challenge the Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA championship later this year.

However, Connecticut has been hot on New York's heels all season. Both franchises enter the game on minor win streaks, with the Sun having won their last two games while the Liberty are on a four-game roll.

In the last meeting between these two franchises, which occurred on August 25, the Liberty secured a 95-90 victory over the Sun and will be hoping to repeat that performance on September 1.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun prediction

The New York Liberty will enter their contest against the Connecticut Sun as slight favorites. Yet, given the strength and performance levels of both teams, the game could go either way.

Neither roster has shown much weakness throughout the regular season and will be playing for a slight mental advantage as the postseason draws near. However, New York's versatile three-level offense could be the difference maker in the contest, courtesy of Sabrina Ionescu's exceptional perimeter scoring talent.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Kristine Anigwe
F-C6-4 ft200 lbsMARCH 31, 19974 yrsCALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

The New York Liberty have a deep and talented roster; however, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones are the three offensive talents that the Connecticut Sun will need to try and keep quiet.

Ionescu's perimeter scoring ensures the floor is well-spaced, allowing Stewart to do her work on the interior, where she leads the Liberty with 23 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Courtney Vandersloot's undoubted talent will also be a weapon that New York will look to wield throughout the game and that the Sun will need to gameplan for if they want to have any success on September 1.

The Connecticut Sun also boasts a talented roster, with Tyasha Harris, Natish Hiedeman, and DeWanna Bonner all capable of controlling and winning a game for their franchise.

Connecticut also has Tiffany Hayes and Rebecca Allen to call upon, with both players providing versatile production on both ends of the court.

