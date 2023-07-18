New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

On July 18, the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings will go head-to-head. Currently, the Liberty sit first in the Eastern Conference, having won 14 of their first 18 games. The Dallas Wings sit second in the West, after winning 11 of their first 20 contests.
Both teams will enter Tuesday's game full of confidence, as they're two of the stronger teams in the WNBA. The Connecticut Sun are hot on the heels of New York, so there will be some extra pressure on their shoulders to keep the top spot in their conference.
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: WNBA Predictions
Both teams enter Tuesday's contest on a three-game win streak, and neither look ready to surrender their current momentum. However, the Liberty does have a slight edge after defeating the Wings 102-93 when they faced off in June 2023.
Breanna Stewart will be hoping to continue her impressive season but will need to be at her best if she wants to control the glass against a Dallas team that leads the WNBA in rebounding and in rebounds conceded.
Still, New York could look to set traps against the Wings by allowing them room to shoot from the perimeter - Dallas ranks dead-last in the WNBA for three-point percentage as a team.
It will be a close game, but New York should be considered slight favorites.
New York Liberty Roster
Dallas Wings Roster
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX
The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Players to watch
Sabrina Ionescu will be entering the game fresh off her historical 3-point competition victory and will likely be full of confidence. While Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are both two-way threats who are enjoying impressive seasons thus far.
As such, the Wings' defense is going to have a difficult time slowing down New York's inside-out game, especially if Ionescu brings her shooting form into the contest.
For Dallas, Natasha Howard, Teaira McCown, and Satou Sabally will be the primary focus of New York's defense as they try to shut down the trio's ability to take control of a game. Howard's 17.9 points per game will ensure that she sees plenty of defensive attention from the opening tip.
Finally, Courtney Vandersloot is always a threat to set up her New York teammates and will be fun to watch throughout the contest.
