New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

On July 18, the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings will go head-to-head. Currently, the Liberty sit first in the Eastern Conference, having won 14 of their first 18 games. The Dallas Wings sit second in the West, after winning 11 of their first 20 contests.

Both teams will enter Tuesday's game full of confidence, as they're two of the stronger teams in the WNBA. The Connecticut Sun are hot on the heels of New York, so there will be some extra pressure on their shoulders to keep the top spot in their conference.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: WNBA Predictions

Both teams enter Tuesday's contest on a three-game win streak, and neither look ready to surrender their current momentum. However, the Liberty does have a slight edge after defeating the Wings 102-93 when they faced off in June 2023.

Breanna Stewart will be hoping to continue her impressive season but will need to be at her best if she wants to control the glass against a Dallas team that leads the WNBA in rebounding and in rebounds conceded.

Still, New York could look to set traps against the Wings by allowing them room to shoot from the perimeter - Dallas ranks dead-last in the WNBA for three-point percentage as a team.

It will be a close game, but New York should be considered slight favorites.

New York Liberty Roster

Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney G-F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby F-G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Dallas Wings Roster

Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Players to watch

Sabrina Ionescu will be entering the game fresh off her historical 3-point competition victory and will likely be full of confidence. While Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are both two-way threats who are enjoying impressive seasons thus far.

As such, the Wings' defense is going to have a difficult time slowing down New York's inside-out game, especially if Ionescu brings her shooting form into the contest.

For Dallas, Natasha Howard, Teaira McCown, and Satou Sabally will be the primary focus of New York's defense as they try to shut down the trio's ability to take control of a game. Howard's 17.9 points per game will ensure that she sees plenty of defensive attention from the opening tip.

Finally, Courtney Vandersloot is always a threat to set up her New York teammates and will be fun to watch throughout the contest.

