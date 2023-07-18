Basketball
  • New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Prediction & Game Preview - July 18, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 18, 2023 10:42 GMT
2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty, 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

On July 18, the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings will go head-to-head. Currently, the Liberty sit first in the Eastern Conference, having won 14 of their first 18 games. The Dallas Wings sit second in the West, after winning 11 of their first 20 contests.

Both teams will enter Tuesday's game full of confidence, as they're two of the stronger teams in the WNBA. The Connecticut Sun are hot on the heels of New York, so there will be some extra pressure on their shoulders to keep the top spot in their conference.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: WNBA Predictions

Both teams enter Tuesday's contest on a three-game win streak, and neither look ready to surrender their current momentum. However, the Liberty does have a slight edge after defeating the Wings 102-93 when they faced off in June 2023.

Breanna Stewart will be hoping to continue her impressive season but will need to be at her best if she wants to control the glass against a Dallas team that leads the WNBA in rebounding and in rebounds conceded.

Still, New York could look to set traps against the Wings by allowing them room to shoot from the perimeter - Dallas ranks dead-last in the WNBA for three-point percentage as a team.

It will be a close game, but New York should be considered slight favorites.

New York Liberty Roster

Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
G-F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
F-G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Dallas Wings Roster

Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Players to watch

Sabrina Ionescu will be entering the game fresh off her historical 3-point competition victory and will likely be full of confidence. While Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are both two-way threats who are enjoying impressive seasons thus far.

As such, the Wings' defense is going to have a difficult time slowing down New York's inside-out game, especially if Ionescu brings her shooting form into the contest.

For Dallas, Natasha Howard, Teaira McCown, and Satou Sabally will be the primary focus of New York's defense as they try to shut down the trio's ability to take control of a game. Howard's 17.9 points per game will ensure that she sees plenty of defensive attention from the opening tip.

Finally, Courtney Vandersloot is always a threat to set up her New York teammates and will be fun to watch throughout the contest.

