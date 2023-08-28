New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 28, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces face off on Monday, August 28, in the WNBA Eastern Conference. Both teams continue to enjoy stellar seasons and are the two most likely contenders for the championship.

The Liberty are on a three-game win streak and are full of both confidence and momentum, while the Aces are coming off a loss.

In their last meeting, Las Vegas snapped a two-game cold streak against New York with an 88-75 win. Nevertheless, the Liberty has been a Kryptonite for the Aces this season and will feel confident about keeping pace with the league leaders.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Liberty are arguably the only team that could be favored over the Aces at any given game. Given New York's recent form and their mini win-streak, it's fair if you view them as slight favorites.

The Aces, though, are the reigning champions and boast the best record in the WNBA. As such, they should are always the more likely team to win. Vegas has the Aces as slight favorites and are offering -2 odds.

New York Liberty Roster

Las Vegas Aces Roster

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 2, FUBO and the WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

In her last outing, Breanna Stewart recorded a huge double-double, dropping 38 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Stewart will be a focal point of the Liberty's offense, along with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

Courtney Vandersloot continues to impress for the Liberty too and will be expected to have a big-time performance.

For the Aces, A'ja Wilson should lead the way, just as she did in her last outing, where she registered a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are the other two main stars for the Aces.

With such a versatile big three, Las Vegas will be a threat from all over their court, but their defense will need to figure out the puzzle of containing Stewart and Ionescu if the Aces want to get back into the win column.

