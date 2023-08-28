New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 28, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 28, 2023 10:41 GMT
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces face off on Monday, August 28, in the WNBA Eastern Conference. Both teams continue to enjoy stellar seasons and are the two most likely contenders for the championship.

The Liberty are on a three-game win streak and are full of both confidence and momentum, while the Aces are coming off a loss.

In their last meeting, Las Vegas snapped a two-game cold streak against New York with an 88-75 win. Nevertheless, the Liberty has been a Kryptonite for the Aces this season and will feel confident about keeping pace with the league leaders.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Liberty are arguably the only team that could be favored over the Aces at any given game. Given New York's recent form and their mini win-streak, it's fair if you view them as slight favorites.

The Aces, though, are the reigning champions and boast the best record in the WNBA. As such, they should are always the more likely team to win. Vegas has the Aces as slight favorites and are offering -2 odds.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN 2, FUBO and the WNBA League Pass. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

In her last outing, Breanna Stewart recorded a huge double-double, dropping 38 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Stewart will be a focal point of the Liberty's offense, along with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.

Courtney Vandersloot continues to impress for the Liberty too and will be expected to have a big-time performance.

For the Aces, A'ja Wilson should lead the way, just as she did in her last outing, where she registered a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are the other two main stars for the Aces.

With such a versatile big three, Las Vegas will be a threat from all over their court, but their defense will need to figure out the puzzle of containing Stewart and Ionescu if the Aces want to get back into the win column.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
