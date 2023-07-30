New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - July 30, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty continues to remain hot on the heels of the Las Vegas Aces and is the clear-cut second-best team in the WNBA right now. On Sunday, July 30, the New York Liberty will face the Los Angeles Sparks as the Western Conference team look to build on their current two-game win streak.

The Sparks will be without Lexie Brown, who continues to recover from injury, while the New York Liberty will have Courtney Vandersloot available after she sat out the team's last game. Currently, the New York Liberty have won 18 games out of 24 so far but did lose their last contest.

As such, the Los Angeles Sparks may be forced to deal with a highly motivated New York Liberty team, and that's a worrying prospect for any team in the WNBA.

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction

The New York Liberty may have lost their last game, and the Los Angeles Sparks may be on a two-game win streak. However, it's hard to see the New York Liberty losing their second game on the bounce. Outside of the Las Vegas Aces, New York has been the most in-form team the WNBA has to offer.

Vandersloot's availability will also be a big boost to New York's rotation, as her scoring threat and play-making will ensure the Liberty is a threat against a set defense in the halfcourt. You can't totally rule out the Los Angeles Sparks for their upcoming game, but they will certainly need to be at their best or as close to it as possible.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens F 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, and is set to tip off at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Players to watch

In her last outing, Sabrina Ionescu dropped 31 points on seven made threes, while Breanna Stewart hit 23 points and pulled down five rebounds. If Stewart and Ionescu can take that level of production into the New York Liberty's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Western Conference outfit will struggle to contain them in the half-court.

For Los Angeles, Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada will be the two offensive threats looking to leave their mark against the Liberty. Azura Stevens will also be a wild card for the Los Angeles Sparks. However, the absence of Lexie Brown could continue to hit the team hard.

