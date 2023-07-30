New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - July 30, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty continues to remain hot on the heels of the Las Vegas Aces and is the clear-cut second-best team in the WNBA right now. On Sunday, July 30, the New York Liberty will face the Los Angeles Sparks as the Western Conference team look to build on their current two-game win streak.
The Sparks will be without Lexie Brown, who continues to recover from injury, while the New York Liberty will have Courtney Vandersloot available after she sat out the team's last game. Currently, the New York Liberty have won 18 games out of 24 so far but did lose their last contest.
As such, the Los Angeles Sparks may be forced to deal with a highly motivated New York Liberty team, and that's a worrying prospect for any team in the WNBA.
New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction
The New York Liberty may have lost their last game, and the Los Angeles Sparks may be on a two-game win streak. However, it's hard to see the New York Liberty losing their second game on the bounce. Outside of the Las Vegas Aces, New York has been the most in-form team the WNBA has to offer.
Vandersloot's availability will also be a big boost to New York's rotation, as her scoring threat and play-making will ensure the Liberty is a threat against a set defense in the halfcourt. You can't totally rule out the Los Angeles Sparks for their upcoming game, but they will certainly need to be at their best or as close to it as possible.
New York Liberty Roster
Los Angeles Sparks roster
Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, and is set to tip off at 4 p.m. Eastern time.
Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Players to watch
In her last outing, Sabrina Ionescu dropped 31 points on seven made threes, while Breanna Stewart hit 23 points and pulled down five rebounds. If Stewart and Ionescu can take that level of production into the New York Liberty's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Western Conference outfit will struggle to contain them in the half-court.
For Los Angeles, Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada will be the two offensive threats looking to leave their mark against the Liberty. Azura Stevens will also be a wild card for the Los Angeles Sparks. However, the absence of Lexie Brown could continue to hit the team hard.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)