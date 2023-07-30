New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction & Game Preview - July 30, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
The New York Liberty continues to remain hot on the heels of the Las Vegas Aces and is the clear-cut second-best team in the WNBA right now. On Sunday, July 30, the New York Liberty will face the Los Angeles Sparks as the Western Conference team look to build on their current two-game win streak.

The Sparks will be without Lexie Brown, who continues to recover from injury, while the New York Liberty will have Courtney Vandersloot available after she sat out the team's last game. Currently, the New York Liberty have won 18 games out of 24 so far but did lose their last contest.

As such, the Los Angeles Sparks may be forced to deal with a highly motivated New York Liberty team, and that's a worrying prospect for any team in the WNBA.

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks Prediction

The New York Liberty may have lost their last game, and the Los Angeles Sparks may be on a two-game win streak. However, it's hard to see the New York Liberty losing their second game on the bounce. Outside of the Las Vegas Aces, New York has been the most in-form team the WNBA has to offer.

Vandersloot's availability will also be a big boost to New York's rotation, as her scoring threat and play-making will ensure the Liberty is a threat against a set defense in the halfcourt. You can't totally rule out the Los Angeles Sparks for their upcoming game, but they will certainly need to be at their best or as close to it as possible.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
F6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, and is set to tip off at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Players to watch

In her last outing, Sabrina Ionescu dropped 31 points on seven made threes, while Breanna Stewart hit 23 points and pulled down five rebounds. If Stewart and Ionescu can take that level of production into the New York Liberty's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Western Conference outfit will struggle to contain them in the half-court.

For Los Angeles, Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada will be the two offensive threats looking to leave their mark against the Liberty. Azura Stevens will also be a wild card for the Los Angeles Sparks. However, the absence of Lexie Brown could continue to hit the team hard.

Quick Links

