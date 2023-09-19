New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics Round 1, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 19, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The WNBA playoffs are underway and the Washington Mystics head to Barclays Center in their quest to force a Game 3 against the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

In Game 1, it was a Sabrina Ionescu show as she dished out 29 points as Liberty rallied to a 90-75 win and now appear favorites heading into a what would be a potential series clincher.

That said, the Mystics aren't hitting the panic button yet as they look to bounce back after splitting their four regular season outings against New York. With Myisha Hines-Allen putting up the fight in the last game, Washington will look to even the scoreline when they take on familiar foes.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics WNBA prediction

While the Washington Mystics surely come into this contest as underdogs, they have been healthy, and surely are a lot better than the team they were on Friday. The double-digit loss wouldn't have dented their spirits and the fact that they have had the better of Liberty in the regular season matchups shows they are more than the quintessential seventh-seed.

They were outrebounded and had their shots blocked, but now they will have a chance to recover and plan better after some ample breaktime. As for the Liberty, they have been consistent and looked comfortable against the Mystics' defense.

But given that there's a lot on the line, expect the Washington Mystics to force a Game 3 and make it one humdinger of a contest.

Game Details Fixture:

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 19, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center

New York Liberty Roster

Stefanie Dolson (Center)

Sabrina Ionescu (Guard)

Marine Johannes (Guard)

Jonquel Jones (Forward)

Betnijah Laney (Guard-Forward)

Nyara Sabally (Forward)

Breanna Stewart (Forward)

Kayla Thornton (Forward)

Courtney Vandersloot (Guard)

Jocelyn Willoughby (Forward-Guard)

Han Xu (Center)

Washington Mystics roster

Ariel Atkins (Guard)

Shakira Austin (Center-Forward)

Natasha Cloud (Guard)

Elena Delle Donne (Forward-Guard)

Queen Egbo (Forward-Center)

Tianna Hawkins (Forward)

Myisha Hines-Allen (Forward)

Li Men (Guard)

Brittney Sykes (Guard)

Kristi Toliver (Guard)

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Guard)

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: Where to watch and livestream?

Game 2 between the Liberty and the Mystics will be broadcast on ESPN. The clash can also be live-streamed via WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: Players to watch

For the Liberty, all eyes will be on lonescu again to continue her rich vein of form from Game 1. The top overall pick of the 2020 draft set a WNBA record with 128 3-pointers in the regular season, and then unlocked another level by draining seven three's on Friday to set a new franchise playoff record. Her ability to drain shots at will from beyond the arc makes her a touch customer.

Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne had a forgettable game for the Mystics with just 11 points, and it's been that kind of a season for her where injuries hampered her run as she averaged 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in the regular season. With their hopes hinged on Game 2, the onus is on the veteran to take the Mystics home.