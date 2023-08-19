“11 seasons and have 55 seconds of highlights”: Fans mercilessly roast Enes Freedom after he tries to shut down haters with a highlight reel 

While not currently signed to an NBA team, Enes Freedom has taken a bold step to silence his critics by sharing a highlight reel. However, this attempt to quell the noise unfortunately backfired as NBA fans mercilessly roasted him.

It's been over a year since Freedom's last appearance in an NBA team, and many speculate that his controversial comments have led to him being effectively blacklisted. Consequently, he's faced an onslaught of criticism from various quarters, prompting him to combat the negativity by showcasing a compilation of his moments in the world's premier basketball league.

"Just a little reminder to all my haters out there," Freedom posted.

With the way things are going for Enes Freedom, it looks like no team is still willing to sign the free-agent big man. His comments opposing the Chinese government have hindered him from becoming a rotation piece in any team. Additionally, his interior defense has been a problem since the start of his career, making it a risk to sign him.

Enes Freedom believes he can dominate in the WNBA

Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four

As much as fans love to mock Enes Freedom for some of his statements about the NBA, there's no denying that he's pretty decent on the court. After all, he was a top-three pick when he was drafted.

Recently, Freedom talked about a hypothetical scenario about him playing in the WNBA. According to the 6-foot-10 center, if he puts on a wig and decides to play in the women's league, he can dominate and put up historical numbers.

"Would that be fair?" Freedom said. "I'm 7-foot, 270 pounds, and if I identify myself as a woman, and decided to play in the WNBA, put on a wig and I'd change my name to 'Eneshia.' Would that be fair to all the women who's chasing their dreams since they were a little kid?

"It's very interesting why this should even be a debate. We should do whatever we want, all the male athletes should do whatever they can to bring voice in this.

"If I am allowed in, I would average 60 points and 30 rebounds... I don't think there's any rule against it. If I wanna show a point, I can just put a wig on and go on some couple of gyms in the WNBA and say, 'Hey, sign me.' Maybe I should do it and they will show my point, actually."

Expand Tweet

With his experience in the NBA, Enes Freedom could dominate in other leagues. But not everyone would be happy to see him playing in the WNBA.

