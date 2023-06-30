2023 NBA free agency: Kyrie Irving to meet with the Rockets

According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving will be meeting with the Houston Rockets during free agency.

After a disastrous final stint with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving landed with the Dallas Mavericks, where he played 20 games, averaging 27.0 points per game (51.0% shooting, including 39.2% from 3-point range), 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Nets last season in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and two future second-round picks.

The vision was that of a dynamic pairing alongside Mavericks star Luka Doncic, but the results were disappointing. The Doncic-Irving experiment only accumulated five wins and 11 losses. The Mavericks (38-44) only managed to finish in 11th place in the Western Conference standings and were below .500.

However, with only a few games played together between the two stars, along with a lackluster supporting cast, a disappointing regular season finish was bound to happen. Be that as it may, the Mavericks are aiming to re-sign Irving to make him eligible for returning to the team for the upcoming season.

During a guest appearance on 97.1 The Freak, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban addressed the organization's mindset regarding Irving's future with the team, saying:

"We want to sign him, and hopefully he wants to come back. I'm not going to handicap anymore. I learned my lesson last year."

Cuban could be pertaining to what transpired between Jalen Brunson and the Mavericks during last year's offseason. The negotiations didn't come through for both parties as the Mavericks couldn't extend Brunson's contract based on his desired amount.

In the scenario that Irving does end up with the Houston Rockets, it'll be another unique situation for him as he enters his 14th season in the league. As currently constructed, the Rockets have a promising young core in Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore.

The point guard spot would be interesting as the Rockets just drafted Amen Thompson, and if they manage to acquire Irving, the rookie might end up coming off the bench.

Looking back on Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic comments about his relationship with Kyrie Irving

After a disappointing finish to the Dallas Mavericks' season, Luka Doncic spoke to the media about his relationship with Kyrie Irving, saying:

"I think it's a great fit. Chemistry and relationships, it takes time. I wish he could stay right here... He's a great player. He just wants peace."

The offensive upside is there for both Doncic and Irving. However, the duo is still in need of quality pieces around it to properly compete for the upcoming season.

