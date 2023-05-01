After the Golden State Warriors successfully beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 on Sunday night, they moved on to the semifinals to face the LA Lakers. This should be an interesting matchup considering how the Lakers and Warriors haven't faced each other in the playoffs since 1991.

What makes this bout even more special is the anticipated matchup between superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James, who last faced each other in the playoffs during the 2018 NBA Finals. It's been five years since then and fans are now excited to see the old rivals collide for the fifth time.

But who could possibly win the matchup? Here's a breakdown of how the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors have performed in the playoffs so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breaking down the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors' playoff performances

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

On paper, the NBA Playoff bout between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors should be an even matchup. However, analyzing how both teams performed against their respective first-round opponents, one of the teams has a slight advantage.

While the Lakers are one of the top defensive teams in the league, the Warriors are known for their dominance beyond the arc. Against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors struggled to find their shot, with only Steph Curry proving to be a reliable scorer. Curry carried Golden State with his scoring by averaging 33.7 points per game. Other than that, the rest of the Warriors haven't been as consistent as their leader.

On the other hand, the Lakers have a more well-balanced roster, with players like Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell stepping up on offense alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With more options to rely on, the Lakers may have an advantage over the Warriors, who may struggle to keep up with their offense.

However, if Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and the rest of the Warriors find their rhythm in the semifinals, the Lakers may find it difficult to stop the barrage of long-distance shots.

Our prediction is that the LA Lakers will win the series in Game 7.

Poll : 0 votes