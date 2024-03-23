2024 Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture after loss vs Indiana Pacers: Updates standings, schedule and more (March 22)

The Golden State Warriors suffered a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers at home on Friday night. The Warriors failed to capitalize on the momentum they gained from beating the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous game. Their backs are now against the wall with the Houston Rockets right behind them in the standings.

Steph Curry even called out the entire team for their lackluster performance at the Chase Center. The Warriors won the first half and the fourth quarter, but a daunting performance in the third quarter led to the team's demise. They allowed the Pacers to outscore them 36-21 in that quarter and it eventually turned into a 123-111 loss.

With the LA Lakers winning on the same day, the Warriors will need to win more to at least have a shot at getting back the No. 9 spot. The Rockets are on a seven-game winning streak and are coming for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Golden State Warriors Playoffs Pictures: Standings

With their loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Golden State Warriors are now 36-33 for the season. They are still 10th in the Western Conference standings and are ahead of the Houston Rockets by two games. However, the Rockets are on a roll and have been building some momentum over the past few days.

The Warriors have been so inconsistent this season that they may actually fall out of the Play-In Tournament if things don't improve. Steph Curry can't carry the franchise on a nightly basis, so they need other players to step up their game.

Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture: Schedule

According to Tankathon, the Golden State Warriors have the 11th easiest schedule remaining in the NBA. The Warriors will face six more teams with a better record than them like the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Some of the winnable games they will play are against the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and what might be an important one versus the Houston Rockets. The Warriors will play nine of their 13 remaining games on the road, wherein they are 18-14 this season.

Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture: Can they stave off the Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are just two games behind the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. They have the 12th hardest schedule in the NBA, but they play six of their last 13 games at home.

