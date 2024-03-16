2024 LA Clippers playoffs picture: Can Ty Lue's men lose 4th seed after loss to Pelicans? Schedule, standings and record explored

The LA Clippers continued to struggle for consistency following another loss, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers have won five games in their last 10 but they remain in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. But can the Clippers hold on to the spot and have homecourt advantage in the playoffs?

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 49 points, but it was not enough to prevent the 112-104 defeat in New Orleans. The Clippers were still missing James Harden and Russell Westbrook, who were vital to the team's success this season.

Nevertheless, the Clippers need to maintain the health of Leonard and George. Injuries have played a huge part in the team's success, or the lack thereof, over the years. They are playing their final season at the Crypto.com Arena and will move to a new location in Inglewood.

LA Clippers team standings

The LA Clippers remain fourth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 42-24. They are still among the best teams in the league, but will need to play better if they want to have a higher seed in the playoffs. They are still three games behind the No. 3 spot currently occupied by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But the good news for the Clippers is that the New Orleans Pelicans are two games behind despite the loss on Friday night. Nevertheless, they need to put together strong performances in the final stretch of the season to maintain a homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

LA Clippers schedule

The Clippers have a relatively easy schedule for the rest of the season. That should be enough to secure the fourth seed, but they will need to stay consistent. Ty Lue already weathered the struggles after James Harden's arrival and their current struggles are likely easier to overcome.

Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the team will still face top teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns, twice. However, they also have some easier foes like the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

LA Clippers X-Factor

There's no question that the X-Factor for the LA Clippers in the final month of the season is their health. The Clippers are already missing two of their "Big 4" in Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Westbrook is expected to return in the first round of the playoffs, while Harden has a minor shoulder injury.

Kawhi Leonard is being hampered by back spasms and Paul George recently sat out a game due to soreness in his left knee. If the Clippers want to have a real shot at the NBA championship, they will need to keep their best players healthy.

