2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Bracket for Western Conference: All Seeds and Matchups Confirmed

The bracket, seeding and matchups for the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament have been confirmed following the final day of the regular season. The New Orleans Pelicans dropped, while the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, the Pelicans needed a win to secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. However, the Lakers had other ideas since they didn't want to drop into the lower half of the NBA Play-In Tournament spots.

Meanwhile, the Kings and Warriors did what they had to do and won their final game of the season, respectively. Now, let's look at the seeding and matchups for the West's NBA Play-In Tournament.

No. 7 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 LA Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans dropped to the NBA Play-In Tournament spots after losing to the LA Lakers 124-108. The Pelicans did not have a bad game, but the Lakers were just clicking on all cylinders offensively and defensively. Anthony Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists.

New Orleans has a chance to avenge their loss on Tuesday when they welcome the Lakers for a rematch with the winner officially becoming the No. 7 seed for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. And the winner's prize? A date with the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

No. 9 Sacramento Kings vs No. 10 Golden State Warriors

The Sacramento Kings will host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday to see who will advance to the final NBA Play-In Tournament game to determine the No. 8 seed. The Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-82 in the final game of the season, but the LA Lakers needed to lose for them to switch places, which didn't happen.

On the other hand, the Warriors already knew they would finish at the No. 10 spot and rested Steph Curry in their 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz. The loser of this game will have an early vacation, while the winner flies to either New Orleans or Los Angeles for a chance at making the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

The NBA Play-In Tournament is scheduled from April 16 to April 19, with the Western Conference teams in action on the first day. The New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST, while the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors matchup begins at 10:00 EST.

The Eastern Conference teams will take the court on April 17, while the final day of the tournament is on April 19. TNT will broadcast Tuesday's games, while ESPN gets the matchups on Wednesday. The two networks will split the two games on Friday.

