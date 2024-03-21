2024 Phoenix Suns playoffs picture after huge win vs Philadelphia 76ers (March 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Phoenix Suns earned an important victory on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns were back in the win column after beating the Sixers, 115-102 at the Footprint Center. Grayson Allen was the hero for Phoenix after tying the franchise record for most 3s in a game with nine for the third time this season.

It's the final stretch of the season for the Suns, who are embroiled in a three-team race for a Top 6 finish with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks. The Suns have been inconsistent since the All-Star break and have only won five of their last 10 games.

The Suns' "Big 3" is key to their success, with Kevin Durant finally breaking out of his mini-slump. Bradley Beal was cold against the Sixers, while Devin Booker nearly had a triple-double. They also need their role players to step and that's what Allen did tonight.

Phoenix Suns Playoffs Picture: Standings

The Phoenix Suns improved to 40-29 for the season following their win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns have an identical record with the Dallas Mavericks and are just 0.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings.

Phoenix is at the No. 8 spot because the Mavs hold the tie-breaker against them. If the Suns and Mavs finish the season with the same record, Dallas automatically gets the higher seed. The Suns and Kings are tied 2-2 in their season, with a chance to settle the tie-breaker on April 13 in Sacramento.

Phoenix Suns Playoffs Picture: Schedule

The Phoenix Suns have 13 games remaining on their schedule following their win to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns are at a disadvantage compared to the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks for the rest of the regular season.

According to Tankathon, the Suns have one of the toughest schedules remaining. They still have to face a bunch of top teams such as OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.

The only teams with a losing record that are still on their schedule are the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks. The Kings also have a tough schedule for the remainder of the season, but the Mavs have one of the easiest schedules along with the Nuggets and the Boston Celtics.

Phoenix Suns Playoffs Picture: What's next?

The Phoenix Suns have one more home game tomorrow against the Atlanta Hawks before embarking on the most important road trip of the season. The Suns will travel to four cities and play five games in 10 days. They face the Spurs twice in three days to start the trip before going to Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans.

