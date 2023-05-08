"22 is the new 90": Devin Butts vaccine conspiracy emerges wake of North Carolina basketball player's death

Devin Butts was a 22-year-old basketball star who passed away on Friday. He attended North Carolina Center University and had a bright future. Unfortunately, his career has come to an end.

The three-point specialist collapsed while playing basketball just a few days before his death. The unfortunate event has sparked another controversy regarding coronavirus vaccines, as many people believe that it was the cause of his death.

The anti-vaccine outburst is nothing new, unfortunately. Ever since the pandemic started, many conspiracy theorists blamed the deaths of young people on vaccines. However, it's important to note that Butts' vaccination status is unknown and that the cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet.

Devin Butts' cause of death is still being investigated, but conspiracy theorists blame the vaccine

Devin Butts was only 22 at the time of his death. He was a three-point specialist who wanted to go pro. His unfortunate death has shocked many people, from his friends and family to basketball fans.

One Twitter user said that "22 is the new 90," referring to Butts' age and comparing it to what is expected to be a lifespan of an athlete.

Unsurprisingly, many social media users blamed vaccines for the unfortunate death.

The cause of death is still being investigated. However, this didn't stop conspiracy theorists to spread false rumors.

Paul @Paul84080963 @David83823494 The one thing we know for certain is that the “vaccine” had nothing to do with his death. R.I.P. @David83823494 The one thing we know for certain is that the “vaccine” had nothing to do with his death. R.I.P.

Shortly after Devin Butts was hospitalized with cardiac arrest, one Reddit user correctly assumed that many people would blame the incident on vaccines.

Unfortunately, the Reddit user was correct as many conspiracy theorists have used another death to justify their beliefs. Some of them even blamed Pfizer, a company that manufactures covid-19 vaccines.

Not only is Butts' vaccination status unknown, but there is also no link between him and Pfizer either.

Several social media users claimed that Devin Butts was vaccinated, yet they had no proof of this.

Some Twitter users were more subtle about their intentions, however.

It's important to note that the original tweet was posted by a conspiracy theorist. Due to this, it's no surprise that most of his followers jumped the gun and spread false narratives.

Hello Dave @David83823494



"Deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin." Head coach. No cause of death.

wral.com/story/nccu-men… North Carolina University student basketball athlete, died suddenly, age 22, Devin Butts. Expected to graduate with bachelors degree in Behavioral - Social Sciences."Deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin." Head coach. No cause of death. North Carolina University student basketball athlete, died suddenly, age 22, Devin Butts. Expected to graduate with bachelors degree in Behavioral - Social Sciences. "Deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin." Head coach. No cause of death.wral.com/story/nccu-men… https://t.co/N2E2RfevC2

A tweet by the NCCU Athletics, basketball program Butts attended, had more positive replies, and many people were saddened by the loss of such a young life.

Ermentrude @ErmentrudeVB @NCCUAthletics So sorry for the tragic loss of this young man. @NCCUAthletics So sorry for the tragic loss of this young man.

During his college career, Butts played for Louisiana, Mississippi State and North Carolina Central.

The 6-foot-5 wing player was well known for his sharpshooting ability. While his role with his teams wasn't big, he was very consistent in knocking down long-range shots.

