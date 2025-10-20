3 bold predictions for Luka Doncic and the Lakers in 2025-26 NBA season

It's officially the dawn of the Luka Doncic era for the LA Lakers. The Slovenian wunderkind will play his first full season with the Purple & Gold, and, with LeBron James currently nursing an injury, he's going to do most of the heavy lifting.

Ad

The Lakers made some moves in the offseason, adding Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton to solve some of their issues. It'll be JJ Redick's second year in charge of the team, and the early returns were fairly encouraging.

With that in mind, we're going to dig deep into the tape, the roster, and the schedule to determine three bold predictions for the 2025-26 LA Lakers and how they'll fare this season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 Bold predictions for the Lakers

LeBron James will play no more than 50 games

LeBron James is entering his 23rd season in the NBA. He's going to be 41 years old by the end of the season, and it looks like Father Time is finally catching up to him. He's going to miss the start of the year and will reportedly target a mid-November season debut as he deals with a sciatica injury.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James played 70 games last season, and while he's been durable for most of his career, that hasn't been the case since he arrived in Los Angeles. Since playing all 82 games in his last year in Cleveland, he's played in 55, 67, 45, 56, 55, 71, and 70 games. This year, he'll play in no more than 50 games.

Luka Doncic will lead the league in scoring

Without LeBron James, Luka Doncic will have to do most of the heavy lifting. As such, he should be in a position to top the best scorers in the league and run away with the Scoring Title again, assuming he's healthy.

Ad

He averaged a career-best 33.8 points per game in 2024 when he won the Scoring Title, more than the 32.7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged last season. He can score from all three levels and get to the free-throw line at will.

Lakers won't be a top-four seed

Despite Doncic's best efforts, the Lakers still won't be a top-four team in the Western Conference. They'll be streaky again and a playoff team, but they won't be one of the driving forces in the conference.

While they should be better than last season, they still don't have much of an interior defense, and they could use more shooting. As such, it's hard to envision them doing better than the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks, at least.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More