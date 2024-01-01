"3 more games before it gets dysfunctional": NBA fans unfazed despite 'healthy' Phoenix Suns' 3-game winning streak

The Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal dominated on Sunday, combining for 77 points against the Orlando Magic. The Suns won 112-107, marking their third straight victory as they continue to round into form. However, despite their impressive performance, many NBA fans aren’t sold on their long-term prospects.

Sunday’s contest marked just the fourth game that Phoenix’s Big 3 has played together, as they have battled with numerous injuries all season. The Suns are 2-2 when their star trio suits up, including their last two wins over Orlando (19-13) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23).

Following their win over the Magic, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, questioned whether the Suns can sustain their recent success. Fans highlighted Phoenix’s injury-prone roster and lack of depth as the primary reasons for their skepticism.

“I give it three more games before it gets dysfunctional,” one fan said.

“Six bench points, [the] team still has no room for error and has to play perfectly to barely win. [I’m] not moved,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Suns’ three-game winning streak:

Bradley Beal drops season-high 25 points in Phoenix’s win over Orlando

Many fans had high expectations for Bradley Beal after the Suns acquired him from the Washington Wizards this past offseason. However, between injuries and adjusting to being a third option, he has struggled to acclimate during his first season in Phoenix.

Beal has played just eight games, averaging 14.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 3-pointers per game on 48.9% shooting. His 14.9 ppg is over an eight-point decrease from his scoring average last season (23.2 ppg).

However, Beal looked the part of a third star on Sunday, finishing with a season-high 25 points on 76.9% shooting. The outing marked his second game with at least 20 points as a Sun.

The top-heavy Suns have struggled to generate reliable bench production all season. Their lack of depth was put on full display against Orlando, as they tallied just six bench points.

So, they will likely need some more big performances from the three-time All-Star if they hope to move up the Western Conference standings. After 32 games, Phoenix (17-15) ranks eighth in the West.

The Suns will look to win their fourth straight game when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) on Monday.

