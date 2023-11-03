5 teams that can win NBA In-Season tournament 2023

14 teams will open the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. After years of planning, the event will finally tip off tonight at 7:00 PM ET. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers (East Group A) will start the competition at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. At 10:00 PM ET, the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers (West Group A) will cap off the night.

The league wanted to introduce a wrinkle early in the season to make games more competitive. There’s a popular contention that the real season only starts after Christmas. This new format will give more excitement to fans and incentivize teams and players to be at their best right off the bat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As every game, except the finals, will matter in the regular-season win-loss column, teams will try to win the NBA In-Season Tournament. The knockout round style format in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals opens more opportunities for upsets compared to the usual seven-game series.

Still, some teams will be more favored than most.

Legitimate contenders that can win the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

#5 Phoenix Suns

Before back-to-back losses to the San Antonio Spurs, the Phoenix Suns looked deadly. They haven't had Bradley Beal yet on the court while Devin Booker was sidelined in a couple of games due to a sprained ankle.

Booker and Beal are expected to be back in full throttle as the NBA In-Season Tournament starts. The Suns' top-heavy roster is tailor-made for the knockout stages.

Expand Tweet

Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will give the Phoenix Suns a puncher's chance of winning the NBA In-Season Tournament.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are unbeaten in four games this season. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have, as expected, made Jason Kidd’s team tough to contain on offense. They’re second in the NBA in offensive rating with 121.0 ORTG.

Unlike last season where they were a sieve on defense, they’re off to a better start. They’re 19th in defensive rating (111.5 DRTG), which might be enough to carry them in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Expand Tweet

Doncic is as good as any in the biggest and most crucial games. If Dallas’ defense can do their part, the Mavericks’ could be the NBA Cup winners.

#3 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are 4-1 and have seemingly solved the road issues that hounded them last season. Steve Kerr recently said that they’re excited to try and become the first NBA In-Season Tournament winner. They may just end up doing that.

Golden State’s defense is fourth in defensive rating (101.4 DRTG) while its offense is 10th (113.0). They have a veteran roster that has won everything there is to win on the biggest stage in the NBA.

Expand Tweet

Having Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a knockout game is always an advantage. The Dubs could add the NBA In-Season Tournament to their dynasty.

#2 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been dominant to start the season. They are 4-0 and are only going to improve. Boston tops the NBA in offensive rating (124.8 ORTG) by a mile. The addition of Kristaps Porzingis has added a dimension on offense that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have not experienced before.

Jrue Holiday’s acquisition has helped shore up their defense. They are fifth in the league in defensive rating (104.7). An argument could be made that they could be higher had they not taken their foot off the throats of their opponents in lopsided wins.

Expand Tweet

Boston’s net rating of 20.1 is absurd. The difference in net rating between the Celtics and the second-placed Philadelphia 76ers is roughly the difference between Philly and the 10th-ranked Sacramento Kings.

If they don’t regress, the Boston Celtics could win the NBA In-Season Tournament.

#1 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have to be the favorites to win the NBA In-Season Tournament. They are the defending regular-season champions and have arguably the best player in the league.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic could win another Michael Jordan Trophy. Jokic’s pick-and-roll with Jamal Murray remains a nightmare to defend.

Denver’s offensive rating (113.1 ORTG) is ninth while its defensive efficiency is sixth (105.3 DRTG). They will be more than ready to step up when the games matter most. The Nuggets could become the first team to own the Larry O’Brien Trophy and win the NBA In-Season Tournament.