$80,000,000 worth Jimmy Butler is accepting 1-on-1 challenges for $699 from campers & their parents in Fort Lauderdale

According to a Reddit post, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be accepting 1-on-1 challenges from his camp at the price of $699. The challenge extends beyond the campers as the parents are also eligible to participate.

The information was originally tweeted by Miami Heat reporter Will Manso. The Jimmy Butler camp will be held for two days on August 26-27 at the St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Acclaimed for his hard-nosed style of basketball, especially with the playoff success he has had, Jimmy Butler has always been one for accepting competition.

There might be some that can see this 1-on-1 challenge from Butler as somewhat braggadocious, considering that he happens to be a six-time All-Star.

However, this challenge from Jimmy Butler can also be seen as a way for him to interact with fans. There are a number of NBA stars that can't take the time of day to respond to fan tweets or comments, let alone a 1-on-1 game with them.

The 1-on-1 challenge from Butler can also be seen as his competitive nature translating outside of NBA games.

Whether the challengers are elite in playing basketball or not, the mere fact that Jimmy Butler is down to play with his fans makes it all the more an interesting proposition.

Argentina fans receive VIP experience from Jimmy Butler

Following Butler's unavailability on a matchup against the Boston Celtics, two fans from Argentina were spotted in the arena holding up a sign that said:

"Dear Jimmy, We flew over 4405 miles to see you play. Can we get a photo or a big face coffee?"

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob



youtu.be/3OO8SG-3TXg pic.twitter.com/TX4kN0R6hz twitter.com/WorldWideWob/s… Heat fan with sign that says he flew 4405 miles to see Jimmy Butler play finds out he’s been ruled out an hour before tipoff with (back)

The fans were rewarded with a VIP experience from the Miami Heat star. They received a signed jersey, a signed ball, a picture with former Heat guard Gabe Vincent, and Big Face Coffee souvenirs.

Butler also got to show them around the hallway area of the Heat's arena, along with a picture with the all-star himself.

In the 13 seasons that he has been in the league, Butler has never shied away from interacting with his.

Despite being the 30th pick in the draft by the Chicago Bulls, the Heat star has made a name for himself in the league with dedication to the improvement of his craft.

