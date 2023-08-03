"A political contribution from Orlando is alarming" - NBPA releases official statement on Magic's recent donations

NBA players union the NBPA issued a statement Thursday after it was discovered that the Orlando Magic donated $50,000 to a super PAC in contribution to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid.

The political contribution from the Orlando Magic has been met with a number of scrutiny and criticisms, with the National Basketball Players Association calling it "alarming."

"A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary," the statement said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Based on its statement, the NBPA found the Magic's donation problematic and a pause for concern as this is a unique situation. Individual members of an NBA organization can express their support for a political figure, whether public or private.

However, the situation changes if the support is done representing the entire organization without the consent of every team member, as explained by the NBPA.

The federal super PAC is associated with only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his ongoing campaign for the Republican nomination. While the Democrat group and LGBTQ+ activists from Florida have expressed their feelings and thoughts against the group's cause, it has also translated toward the Orlando Magic.

In a CNN article by Fredreka Schouten, campaign finance expert Michael Malbin spoke about the recent developments involving the NBA team.

"I cannot recall another example of a professional sports team donating as a corporation to a super PAC," Malbin said, "closely tied to a candidate. It would not be surprising if individual owners gave contributions, but it's a surprise to see the corporation doing so."

The statement from Malbin goes in line with what the NBPA said, as it pertains to the problematic nature of an entire organization showing support to one political figure.

After NBPA's statement, members of the Orlando Magic organization react to the criticisms received

In the same CNN article by Fredreka Schouten, the DeVos family's spokesperson Nick Wasmiller and Orlando Magic's spokesperson Joe Class explained the team's stance on the issue.

"No member of the DeVos family has endorsed or offered financial support to any 2024 Presidential candidate at this point. They are undecided," Wasmiller said.

The DeVos family has owned the Orlando Magic organization ever since Richard DeVos bought the team in 1991 for $85 million. Interestingly enough, Wasmiller's statement on behalf of the DeVos family differs from Joe Glass' comments.

"The gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race," Glass said. "It was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida."

With no further comments or statements from the Orlando Magic, it is yet to be seen what added repercussions are bound after the issued statement by the NBPA.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)