"A+ is straight jock sniffing" - NBA fans take a shot at JJ Redick after offering glowing grade for Bronny James

Bronny James received a high remark from LA Lakers coach JJ Redick for what he did as a rookie amid scrutiny. However, NBA fans couldn't believe the grade Redick gave to LeBron James' son, who was under a lot of pressure despite being the 55th overall pick.
Speaking to reporters before the Lakers' final regular-season game on Sunday, Redick gave Bronny an A+ for his rookie season. The coach explained that handling pressure from all corners was no easy task for a 20-year-old. He also liked the improvements he saw as the season progressed.
"I give him an A+," Redick said. "How he has personally handled a lot of attention, good and bad, he doesn’t even break character. He’s the same guy every day. He doesn’t allow the good attention to get to him, and he doesn’t allow the bad attention to get to him. He just continues to work."
However, some fans were not convinced by JJ Redick's grade and remarks for Bronny James. They want the truth from Redick rather than seemingly trying his best not to say anything about LeBron James' son.
"An A+ is straight jock sniffing," a fan tweeted.
"He saying this so LeBron doesn’t get mad lmao," one fan claimed.
"I think Gabe Vincent’s role on the Laker is the vision," another fan remarked.
"Glazing to make LeBron happy," a fan wrote.
"He couldn’t even cook on the fakest day of the season," one fan commented.
"Literally a Make-a-Wish kid," another fan quipped.
Bronny James had a dud game in his first career start, finishing with four points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals. He went 2-for-10 from the field, missing two of his shots from beyond the arc. He also had three turnovers in the LA Lakers' 109-81 loss.
It was a non-bearing game, with the Lakers locked into the No. 3 seed ahead of the 2025 NBA playoffs. They are set to face Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Game 1 is scheduled for April 9, with an 8:30 p.m. EST tipoff.
Bronny James evaluates his rookie season
Speaking to reporters after the game, Bronny James evaluated his rookie season in the NBA. He feels he has grown as a player as the season went on, from his early stint on the LA Lakers bench to his time in the NBA G League to the final stretch of the regular season.
It's all about having reps on the court and doing work to improve his game in practice or the gym. For someone who had to endure cardiac arrest less than two years ago to play in the NBA now while being under pressure as a second-rounder, it should be considered a successful season for Bronny.
