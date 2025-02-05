"Aaron Judge was carried to a World Series" - Sportscaster claims Jalen Brunson is "King of New York" over the Yankees captain

The New York Yankees reached the World Series after a 15-year drought while Aaron Judge was named American League MVP for the second time in his career. Yet, Judge could not live up to the expectations during the postseason besides committing a costly fielding error in Game 5 of the World Series.

Sportscaster Evan Roberts claims that NBA superstar Jalen Brunson is more deserving of the 'King of New York' moniker rather than Aaron Judge based on the recent exploits of the two superstars. The New York Knicks point guard led his team to the second round of the NBA playoffs in each of the past two seasons, the strongest display from the underachieving franchise in this century.

Evan Roberts is a host on the afternoon show for WFAN. Roberts aired his opinion on the 'King of New York' argument during the show on Tuesday.

"Aaron Judge was carried to a World Series. That's what happened last October," he said. "Regular season Judge was amazing. He won the MVP. Jalen Bruns0n averaged 32 points per game in his 13 playoff games last year. The Knicks got to the second round of the postseason and they were riddled by injuries. I don't think anyone in their right mind would say Jalen Brunson and the Knicks season ended becausf Jalen Brunson.

"Not to diminish Aaron Judge. The only negative thing I said about him is he dropped a fly ball in the World Series. That's just a fact," he added. "Jalen Brunson doesn't have that moment attached to him."

The New York Yankees squandered a five-run lead in Game 5 of the World Series from a slew of defensive errors, including the one from Judge in centerfield.

Lasting image of the Yankees and Aaron Judge a year ago is dropping a flyball: Evan Roberts

Judge hit 58 home runs during the regular seson last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Evan Roberts delved deeper into why he considers Jalen Brunson to be more worthy of being named the 'King of New York' instead of Aaron Judge.

"We forget, in that game he did hit a big home run, but unfortunately it's been forgotten about," Roberts said. "Sometimes it's your lasting image. Your lasting image of the Yankees and Aaron Judge a year ago is dropping a fly ball.

"How the Knicks season ended last year, no one's blaming Jalen Brunson. Even when he got hurt in Game 7 [of the Eastern Conference semifinals], most of us would admit it was over by that point," he added. "So the lasting image of Jalen Brunson was literally going out like a warrior. Died on the sword."

Despite his monstrous production in the regular season, Judge only batted .184/.344/.408 during the playoffs with three home runs and nine RBIs.

