"Adam Silver is such a crybaby": Fans express discontent as NBA pressures ESPN over Jeff Van Gundy's comments on referees

The NBA broadcasting group of Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, and Mike Breen was a trio that provided fans with coverage for 15 straight NBA Finals. In addition, the trio provided fans with plenty of entertainment during their years together with their off-the-cuff style of commentary that included plenty of humorous moments.

Despite that, heading into this season, reports emerged indicating that ESPN pulled the plug on the trio. The move was seen as somewhat shocking given how many years they had called the finals together, leaving Mike Breen stunned at the news of Van Gundy and Jackson being fired.

At the time, there was quite a bit of talk regarding who could potentially replace the iconic trio when it came to NBA Finals coverage. Now, with the postseason well underway and the finals rapidly approaching, reports have indicated that the NBA wasn't too pleased with Van Gundy's criticism of officials.

A report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic indicated that the league complained about Jeff Van Gundy's comments regarding officials. Despite that, the report from Marchand notably indicates there's no proof that the league had Van Gundy fired from ESPN.

In addition:

"One concern ESPN had, according to executives briefed on their decision-making, was that Van Gundy would jump back into coaching, which he had flirted with for years.”

Fans were quick to react to the news, sharing their thoughts on Van Gundy's departure from his role, and the NBA's disdain for his criticism. Many pushed the blame onto commissioner Adam Silver:

Others pointed out that rather than being frustrated with Van Gundy for criticizing officials, the league should focus on making sure referees make the right calls.

Others indicated that the league as a whole is getting too soft and sensitive given how many players have been fined for criticizing officials;

Others pointed out that the finals just aren't the same without Jeff Van Gundy:

Looking at who will be replacing Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, and Mike Breen in the broadcasting booth for the NBA Finals

At the time of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson's firing, there was quite a bit of debate surrounding who should replace the broadcasting duo. Fans, however, held out hope that ESPN would continue to have Breen call the finals, with The Athletic breaking news back in February indicating ESPN had found their new trio.

Now, NBA veteran JJ Redick, who has been doing broadcasting work, and could make the jump to coaching next season, will be in the booth. Alongside him, Hall of Famer Doris Burke would be joined by Mike Breen as the ABC/ESPN broadcasting trio for the finals.

The new trio will see Doris Burke become the first woman to ever call a major US-based sporting final, however, the trio could be short-lived. Should JJ Redick wind up accepting a coaching position this offseason, ESPN would of course have to find someone else to replace him.

While nothing has been finalized yet, there has been serious talk of Redick making the transition to coaching next season. Initial reports indicated that he was in the running to land the Charlotte Hornets coaching job, however, since then, he has also reportedly become a front runner to coach the LA Lakers.

Whether or not the upcoming NBA Finals will be the first and only called by the new trio, or the first of many, only time will tell.