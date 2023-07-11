In a recent statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the issue of sovereign wealth funds taking on majority ownership of NBA teams. Silver emphasized that, at present, there is no foreseeable pathway for such a scenario to occur in the near future.

This statement was prompted by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund's acquisition of a 5% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a company that holds ownership interests in the NBA's Washington Wizards, the WNBA's Washington Mystics, and the NHL's Washington Capitals.

"I don't want to say what could ever happen, but there's no contemplation right now," Silver said. "I mean, it's very important to us, putting aside sovereign wealth funds that individuals are in a position to control our teams, be responsible to the fans, be responsible to their partners and to the players."

Silver continued:

"It's very important to us that there be a person [in charge], and this is independent of sovereign wealth funds. I think that in terms of the connection with the community, the connection with the players and their other partners in the league."

The NBA's current investment rules stipulate that the controlling owner of an NBA team must possess a minimum ownership stake of 15% in the franchise. Additionally, any sovereign wealth fund's investment in a team is limited to a passive role that does not exceed 5%. These regulations ensure that controlling ownership remains in the hands of individuals or entities with substantial financial and operational commitment to the team.

All 30 NBA teams are in for a treat this upcoming season

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

The NBA is on the verge of implementing a thrilling change to its format with the introduction of the league's In-Season tournament for the upcoming season. According to renowned basketball insider Shams Charania, the tournament is slated to begin in November and wrap up by December. The primary objective is to initially involve all 30 teams, with only eight teams advancing to the finals.

While In-Season tournaments have mainly been associated with the G League and WNBA, some NBA fans may be unfamiliar with the concept. The tournament will encompass all 30 teams vying for a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament. At the outset, the teams will be divided into six groups of five based on conference affiliations rather than divisional boundaries.

Over the first six weeks of the season, the teams within each group will play Cup games against the other four teams in their respective group. The winners of each group, along with two wildcard teams, will then proceed to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will convene at a neutral venue in Las Vegas to compete in the thrilling stages of the tournament. Each player on the championship-winning team will be rewarded with a significant prize of $500,000. Importantly, the outcomes of the Cup games will be incorporated into a team's regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the In-Season Tournament will ultimately play a total of 83 regular-season games. Conversely, teams that are eliminated from the tournament will continue to participate in the traditional regular-season contests as per usual. This fresh tournament format holds the promise of infusing a new and exhilarating dynamic into the NBA season.

