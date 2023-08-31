"Ain't s**t Big Bird": LeBron James once interrupted Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder's COD stream

LeBron James is seen on NBA Twitter as an "unintentionally funny" figure, and there are various moments that are a testament to the same. However, one involving Laker teammates Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder in particular might come across as one of the funniest of the lot.

Davis and Schroder are avid gamers, and this is a fact known to the NBA fandom. The Lakers stars often stream their adventures in the world of popular games, and these streams are followed by millions of NBA fans.

One such stream saw a hilarious intervention by LeBron James in the form of a phone call to Anthony Davis. Davis and Schroder are pictured having a busy session of Call of Duty when their star teammate gives AD a ring mid-stream.

Anthony Davis goes on to tell his teammate how he and "DS" are playing Call of Duty before he sets out to ask LeBron James why he called. LeBron, in a moment of nonchalance, said, "ain't s**t, big bird!" to indicate that he'd only called to check in with no agenda as such.

Calling AD "Big Bird" is a representation of James' effortless humor that has gained an almost cult following on online NBA spaces.

Davis and Schroder being so immersed in the game that this didn't even feel like an oddity is another salient feature of the footage. A clip destined to be recycled over time in NBA circles, surely.

LeBron James and Call of Duty have a history of funny anecdotes - dating back to 2012.

LeBron James has been involved with Call of Duty related anecdotes previously

Interrupting Anthony Davis' stream wasn't LeBron James' first tango with Call of Duty. Back in 2012, James was quite the Call of Duty man himself.

Back in the day, he took to Twitter and tweeted his feelings about Call of Duty's then-newly released Black Ops 2 game, talking about how hooked he was to the game.

James unironically joked about his wife watching the game and taking it in while presenting his emotions about Black Ops 2 to the world.

While console gaming was the thing then, times have changed in the decade since. James does not seem to have caught up to the streaming era of basketball players.

But as long as his game has caught up with the requirements of the modern game, which it has, there is absolutely no reason to believe that King James regrets not catching up with the times.

